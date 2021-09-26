Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi film Honsla Rakh co-star Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa is set to hit theaters around the world on October 15th. On Saturday night, the creators dropped off a new poster and revealed the date of the trailer.

On the poster, Shehnaaz and Sonam are seen in matching outfits. They are seen wearing a pair of green polka dot sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. While Shehnaaz is seen holding soft toys and towels, Sonam has a box of baby food and a soft toy in his arm.

Diljit, seen standing in the center, holds a baby while drinking milk from a bottle. Sharing the poster, Diljit announced that the trailer will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has remained out of the spotlight since the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla earlier this month. Manufacturers of Honsla Rakh have yet to shoot a song for the film. They were supposed to shoot it earlier this month, but postponed it so Shehnaaz had time to heal and recover from her loss.

