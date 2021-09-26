7 events everyone should do for reunion week





Homecoming at NEBRASKA is more than a fall football game and student royalty. There are activities every day to entertain, give back and show your Husker spirit. Here are the ones we recommend every student to look for. Showtime at Vine Street Fields Monday September 27 | 8 p.m. Fields of the rue des vignes (17th arrondissement and vineyard) Students are expected to join the large crowd to watch well-known student organizations, Greeks and residences battle each other with performances for Homecoming competition points and the ultimate bragging rights. Cornhole Homecoming Tournament Wednesday September 29 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Memorial stadium Cheer on your favorite twosome representing student organizations as they battle other pairs of twos in the classic cornhole (aka sacks) lawn game. The top three teams will receive points for the homecoming competition. Food drive for Husker Pantry The whole week. Donations due before 4 p.m. on October 1 Help the Huskers in need by helping the campus donate 3,000 non-perishable foods, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and school supplies to the Husker Pantry on campus. Find the location of the donation bin and the link to the Amazon pantry wishlist here. Homecoming Lawn Displays October 1 and 2 Take a stroll to discover the exhibits on the Homecoming lawn of the fraternities and sororities participating in the annual competition. All exhibits will feature the 2021 theme of The Good Life. Postings will remain throughout the weekend. Homecoming Concert, with YUNG GRAVY and EVAN GIIA Thursday September 30 | 8 p.m. East Campus Mall The concert is open to paying undergraduate and graduate students of UNL, as well as faculty and staff. The Event pass and building access granted status on the Safer Community app are required to enter the fenced area near the stage. The concert is presented by the University Program Council and local radio station 106.3 KFRX. Shuttles to and from the Eastern Campus will be available for students with their NCard. Reunion parade + Corn festival Friday October 1 | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Memorial Stadium Place East Watch student organizations, community groups, reunion royalty, the Cornhusker Marching Band and some special guests as they perform at the annual parade. Participants will include floats, golf carts, balloons, shows and more. The parade route ends at the Cornstock Festival, where everyone can enjoy food trucks, free 1,200 cobs of corn, a Ferris wheel, games for adults and children, a balloon artist, and more. You can immerse yourself in the Husker spirit while enjoying live music from Noah Floerschand and performances by Nebraska students at the Jester competition. Blood collect Daily, MondayThursday It is the largest annual blood drive in the state of Nebraska. A few places remain open to donate both on the East Campus and on the City Campus. Register here. Instagram

