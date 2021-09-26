Here are 10 Bollywood Celebrity Nicknames We Bet You Didn’t Know





A staple of every Indian household, nicknames are often cranky, sometimes cute, and rarely relevant. Most of the time, these are memories of our childhood, a mark of identity given to us by close friends or family that stays with us for life, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. From Rajesh Khannas Kaka to Taimur Ali Khans Tim, this age-old tradition seems to arise in every generation. But in the long list of celebrity nicknames, Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor seem to be the ones that stand out the most. Here is our list of lesser-known celebrity nicknames that you may or may not know, but that you will definitely want to keep in mind if you are an avid Bollywood fan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Gullu Aishwarya Rai Bachchans’ nickname contrasts with her elegant personality. The stars-in-law Shrima Rai revealed on her Instagram Stories that the celebrity Rai Bachchans is never a topic at home, and that she is affectionately known as Gullu maami to her two nephews. Alia Bhatt – Aloo In an interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she was nicknamed Aloo by her friends when she was just a child. Besides being a shorter version of her name, Bhatt attributes the nickname to the fact that she was a chubby kid. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Mimi Known as PC or Piggy Chops by Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ childhood nickname is not as well known. The acting family called her Mithu when she was a child, but since a young Chopra Jonas couldn’t pronounce the name given to her, he eventually became Mimi. The multi-hyphenated New York restaurant, Sona, even has a private dining room called Mimis. Anushka Sharma – Nushki The Anushka Sharmas family named her Nusheshwar, which her husband Virat Kohli changed to Nushki. Kohli revealed the nickname on a chat show with Aamir Khan in 2017, when he said that Nushki was super honest. Varun Dhawan – Pappu Varun Dhawan’s father affectionately calls him Pappu, which the actor said during the promotions of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania (2014), reminds him of a Mexican drug lord. Mexican drug lord or not, this Pappu can Dance. Hrithik Roshan – Duggu Hrithik Roshan is known as Duggu, a nickname given to him by his grandmother. The name is a play on his father Rakesh Roshans’ nickname, Guddu. Shahid Kapoor – Sacha Shahid Kapoor is referred to as Sasha by his close friends and family, but his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has a variety of nicknames for the star, ranging from Shadoo to Tommy, her name on screen in the film. Utta Punjab (2016). Akshay Kumar – Raju Akshay Kumar fans know the actor’s real name, Rajiv Bhatia. Close friends and family often call him Raju, which is short for Rajiv. Ranbir Kapoor – Raymond Picasa Rishi Kapoor hated his nickname Chintu and decided to spare his children the embarrassment. However, Neetu Kapoor intervened with Raymond as the nickname for her son Ranbir Kapoor, as she considers him a complete man, proving that she is a full-fledged Indian mother. Arjun Kapoor – Fubu There is no shortage of interesting nicknames in the Kapoor family, from Anil Kapoors Lakkhan to Sonam Kapoors Giraffe. Arjun Kapoor was nicknamed Fubu by his friends in reference to the sportswear brand that offered clothes in larger sizes. Kapoor said it was one of the only brands to make soccer jerseys he could fit into as a chubby teenager. Read also : 10 interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Priyanka Chopra Shah Rukh Khan to Oprah Winfrey: 5 Bollywood and Hollywood Celebrities Whose Homes Have the Most Surprising Features Bollywood Homes: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more take you inside their serene balconies

