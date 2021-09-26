Neetu Kapoor, Babita and Randhir get together for a family lunch with Neila, Shammi Kapoor’s wife. See the pictures | Bollywood

The Kapoor family gathered on Saturday for a special lunch at Neila Kapoor’s. Neila is the wife of the late actor Shammi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor (eldest child of the late actor Shashi Kapoor), Rima Jain and others were seen at the rally. Jatin Sial, grandson of Prithiviraj Kapoor, shared a photo on Instagram, thanking Neila for inviting them all. A big family comes together, thank you neila aunt, “he wrote. In the photo, Neila was seen blowing out candles on a chocolate cake while others surrounded her. A sumptuous lunch at spread was also placed on the table.

The Kapoor family at lunch.

A family photo.

Neila Kapoor blows out candles on a cake.

Kunal Kapoor shared a family photo with Neila in the center, flanked by Babita, Randhir and Neetu. Other family members also participated. Actor Karisma Kapoor commented on the photo, expressing regret at not being able to join the lunch. You all missed meeting each other, she wrote.

Shammi Kapoor married Neila after the death of his first wife, Geeta Dutt. In 2016, Neila wrote for the Hindustan Times about her meeting with Shammi after Geeta’s death. “In the early 1960s, Shammi Kapoor reached new heights as a star. He was the rebellious hero of Indian cinema. With him, Shashi Kapoor also became a friend of the family. Geeta Bali’s death in 1965 literally took place. shocked Shammi Kapoor. He was very emotionally disturbed as she was his real anchor. We crossed paths at certain events. There were normal exchanges of jokes. He was the perfect father taking care of his son Aditya and his daughter Kanchan.

It was Krishna Raj Kapoor’s personal initiative to marry us. Ours was arranged. I married Shammi Kapoor on January 27, 1969. Our marriage was a simple family occasion. All Kapoor Khandan was present. After the wedding, Shammi Kapoor changed her outlook and lifestyle with proper counseling. In the early 1970s, he was a whole different person, sober, thoughtful, gentle and mature, she wrote.