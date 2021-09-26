Brother Gabriella Demetriades, girlfriend of Arjun Rampals, is arrested by the BCN; The actor asks not to be trained





The brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Agisilaos Demetriades, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN). The arrest was made for suspected possession of narcotics in the Indian state of Goa. This is not the first time that he has been arrested by the BCN. This is the third time for the South African national. Rampal sent a statement to all the press on the matter, asking not to be drawn into the case. He wrote: “Dear friends, subscribers and the public, I am as shocked and bewildered as you are by this latest development today. It is unfortunate that my name is unnecessarily dragged into every post even though I have no association. As for my family and I, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And although the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with that person. I ask the media not to make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and it causes hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have confidence in our legal system and anyone who is on the wrong side of the law should be treated as the judge sees fit. My confidence is in the system in these areas. Let the law take its course and gently refrain from attaching my partner’s name and my name to anything we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly ask you to be honest and sensitive in this regard (sic). Speaking the same to India Today, NCB zone manager Sameer Wankhede said, “Based on specific information, the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau and the Goa subzone seized a small amount of hash / charas from the house of Demetriades Agisilaos, who is a National South African, from his rented accommodation at Span Suites and Villas located in Chopdem, Pernem in North Goa. ”He added that Demetriades had been arrested and sent into judicial custody in accordance with court order for illicit possession of the recovered drugs.

