Deathloop Voice Actor gets PS5 to play the game thanks to Microsoft





Deathloop voice actor for Colt mentions that he is unable to perform because he does not have a PlayStation 5, but Bethesda is coming to the rescue.



Death loop, the latest game from Arkane Studios, is out now and has received a very impressive critical reception. It’s ironic when despite Death loop, it looks like the voice of the game’s protagonist Colt hasn’t been able to play the game yet. Voice actor Jason Kelley recently confirmed he wasn’t able to play Death loop because he has not yet been able to buy a PlayStation 5. That is, until Microsoft steps in to help. In a Twitter message shared via the official Death loop Account, Kelley celebrated the game’s launch by asking his fans to go get a copy of the game. He also mentioned that if anyone can help him get a PS5, he would like to pick up a copy himself. . In response to the tweet, Bethesda SVP Marketing / Communications Pete Hines told Kelley that he “can probably help you find a PS5,” noting that if anyone deserves the chance to play as Colt, it’s here. man behind his “incredible” performance. RELATED: Deathloop Developer Releases Patch That Fixes PC Stuttering Issues Kelley has since followed up on the topic in an interview with YouTube channel JUMPCUT PLAY, published Friday. While he says he couldn’t play Death loop however, he has not yet received a PS5, it was assured by Hines that a console and a copy of the game would be shipped to him. Kelley adds he’s “super excited” to finally be able to try Death loop for himself. The ironic part is, of course, that Microsoft is sending Kelley a PS5. Death loop is developed by Arkane, which is a subsidiary of Bethesda, which is now owned by Microsoft. However, Death loop is under an exclusive contract with PlayStation dating back to before the Bethesda acquisition. Assuming Kelley doesn’t play PC games there is only one other way to play Death loop. It’s on PS5, Microsoft’s biggest competitor. It just goes to show that while Microsoft and Sony are certainly in competition, the “war” between them is not without courtesy. Microsoft is not only beholden for its contracts. He’s also willing to go the extra mile in these weird and possibly uncomfortable scenarios. Yes Death loop was on Xbox Series X, that would be a simpler situation. But since it’s more complex than that, giving Kelley a way to play the game takes priority. Either way, it’s gonna be fun to hear what Kelley thinks about Death loop and his own performance, having played the game himself. This is going to be important, given that Kelley could be on multiple stages this fall to accept awards for her role as Colt. Death loop is available now on PC and PS5. MORE: Was Deathloop Overexposed During Gaming Events?

Keanu Reeves took a break from John Wick to make one of the worst sci-fi movies of all time Aftershocks just might be the worst thing Keanu has done in recent years. Read more

About the Author Rory Young

(4535 articles published)

Seasoned journalist and editor with over ten years of experience. Probably reading comics. More from Rory Young

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/deathloop-voice-actor-gets-ps5-microsoft/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos