Salem’s Lot chooses Game of Thrones actor in pivotal role





Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbk has joined New Line Cinema’s adaptation of Salem’s Lot as the vampire’s familiar Richard Straker.

A Game Of Thrones alum joined New Line’s Lot of Salem adaptation. Pilou Asbk joined the film as Richard Straker, as reported THR. In the classic Stephen King novel, Straker is the vampire’s familiar who helps prepare the arrival of his master. Production for the film is underway in Boston, with writer and director Gary Dauberman, who also wrote the two-part New Line adaptation of This. RELATED: Salem’s Lot Film Adds Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody Asbk joins a star cast that includes a coworker Game Of Thrones actor Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark. The film is directed by actor Lewis Pullman, who will play author Ben Mears. In Lot of Salem, Mears ends up returning to his childhood home in Jerusalem Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. Upon his return, however, he soon discovers that his hometown is the prey of a vampire. This leads the character to form a party to help him hunt the monster and kill it once and for all.

This marks a reunion between Asbk and Salem’s Lot producer James Wan as Asbk exitsAquaman and the Lost Kingdom that Wan is directing for Warner Bros. and DC. Details regarding Asbk’s role in this film remain unknown. ALot of Salem The miniseries was produced and aired in 1979, starring David Soul as Ben Mears, with a second miniseries in 2004, starring Rob Lowe as Mears. A Lot of Salem film, titled A return to the lot of Salem, was released in 1987. Lot of Salem hits theaters on September. 9, 2022. KEEP READING: Stephen King’s Lot of Salem Movie Adds Three More to Its Cast Source: Hollywood journalist Army of Thieves: Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead prequel releases full trailer

About the Author Nicole sobon

(1308 articles published)

Nicole Sobon is a freelance writer for CBR and has been working on the site since January 2017. She currently covers news, writes articles and writes lists from time to time. Prior to her work at CBR, Nicole was editor-in-chief of MCU Exchange for almost two years, helping to make the site one of the go-to sources for information regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Prior to that, she ran a book review site for about two years, where she shared her take on upcoming releases while helping readers connect with writers. When not writing about comics and movies, she spends her time writing young adult books, including the Emile Reed series. You can reach her on Twitter at @NicoleSobon. More from Nicole Sobon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/salems-lot-pilou-asbaek-richard-straker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos