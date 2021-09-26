Demon Slayer Season 2 reveals Daki’s voice actor





Demon slayer revealed who will provide the voice of Daki in the second season of the anime! After making a successful debut with the first season of its adaptation and a box office record for its first feature film, the Koyoharu Gotouge series will finally return this fall for a full second season of the anime. This new season will load Tanjiro and the others with their toughest mission yet when the Entertainment District arc finally begins, and with it, introduces them to fellow Upper Six ranks, Daki. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed that it will debut next month as part of the Fall 2021 animation program, and after a brief recap of events from the Mugen Train feature film, the anime will kick off the all-new Entertainment District arc. in December . With this new arc comes a brand new higher tier demon, Daki, who will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter, Otherwise in Sword Art Online) for the anime. You can find the official cast announcement for Season 2’s Big Villain below on the show’s official Twitter account: In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District to face off against the demon Daki (Upper Six), voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro. – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) September 25, 2021 While the second season of Demon slayer Releasing on October 10, it will recount the events of the Mugen Train arc for the first few episodes. There will be new content for fans who have already seen the arc unfold in the feature film, but it has been confirmed that the Entertainment District arc will officially debut on December 5th. This will be where Daki comes into play as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are recruited into a challenging new mission in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, but they will receive help from fellow Hashira member Tengen Uzui. With Daki’s voice actor now confirmed for the anime, there are still a few cast members to be revealed. As the anime quickly nears its debut in the second season and tackles new material in December, there is still plenty of time for the series to reveal more newbies joining the cast. This is especially true for those who have not yet been revealed in promotional material! But what do you think? What do you think of the arrival of Miyuki Sawashiro in the cast as Daki? Let us know all your thoughts on this in the comments! You can even contact me directly about anything animated and other cool stuff. @Valdezologie on Twitter!

