Black Mafia Family Gets The Hollywood Treatment
One of the oldest and most salient conflicts in the new drama Starz, BMFwhich represents the infamous Detroit Black Mafia Family street gang founded by brothers Demetrius Big Meech and Terry Southwest T Flenoryis who sets the market price for our parents’ blood. Are we measuring it eye for eye, will a pound of flesh suffice or does it require a complete amputation? It’s the riddle that lands on the tearful face of Patriarch Charles Flenory (played by Russell Hornsby), as he gazes into the nursery of a Detroit hospital.
Meech (played by Big Meechs current son Demetrius Lil Meech Flenory) and Terry (DaVinchi) just got a taste of glamorous street life that smells of Ciroc, copper and steel, a bloody trio that Charles and his wife Lucille (Michole Briana White) did their best to protect their children from and not out of hatred of the streets. It was a feeling of the indelible pull and pull of the furry dope boys who had floor seats in the most upscale functions and the unspoken respect for those in their orbit who could only be replenished onscreen by a group of artists with a direct connection to the family and to the city of Detroit.
The first season is all about Detroit, Randy Huggins, showrunner and native of Detroit, told The Daily Beast. It’s as much about Detroit as it is about the Flenorys. What was going on in Detroit created Meech and Terry, made them go out and do what they did. I’m a Detroiter, so you know I’m going to represent him.
The Motor City is, indeed, its own character in the show, it has its own desires, its own interests, its own version of morality which at times can be bubbly spiritual and grossly bloody. It is the Strait that the Flenory knew and understood. It was a place where the idea of a two-parent nuclear family producing one of the most successful street trading conglomerates isn’t so far-fetched.
In telling and dramatizing the story of the Black Mafia Family, Huggins’ experience within the city has been instrumental in gaining and maintaining the trust of Meech, who is due to be released from an Oregon prison in 2023. and Terry. Not only are Huggins and the Flenory brothers close in age, but culturally we connect, culturally we speak the same language. One of the places they hung out the most was this gymnasium called Sainte Cécile. It’s like our Rucker Park. I used to play basketball growing up, so you know I was there to watch basketball players, but the dope boys were there to bet on the games. It was just the place to be. I was in there, I was there.
There’s no doubt that dope boys were drippyflash and black exuberance has been fundamental to local Detroit culture since the days of the Great Migration, so it’s no surprise that Huggins was amazed at the way which men like the Flenories behaved. Much of the fashion they wore, I want to wear them. My mom wouldn’t buy them for me, he said with a muffled chuckle. But I would aspire to it.
Reverence for the city transpires BMF. The Flenories frequenting nocturnal haunts like Cheeks, The Shelter, or City Club with twinkling lights reflecting off Lil Meechs sunglasses, her ankle-length fur coat fluttering in the night wind, reinforced their mythologies without the two brothers never have to mention their drug affiliations. To shed light on their origin, their history, Huggins and his team of talented artists needed to learn what made these men who they are. What I had to do was forget the shit I had heard around me coming up. I’ve heard so much and it’s like, Oh my God. I’m not trying to make a dirty show of it. I want to tell this story in the most authentic way possible, but also to tell a family story. The family they were raised in gave them the values that they instilled in the family they raised on the streets.
There is ample evidence that for the Flenory brothers spirituality and kinship went hand in hand with running a tight organization. In her book on the rise and fall of the BMF clan, Southern ProPublica editor and former Atlanta crime reporter Mara Shalhoup recalls a time when, after a death in the family, a mid-level drug dealer pretended to be Meech while trying to calm a family member. In this conversation, he mentions apologizing to the dealer’s mother, a key detail that epitomizes Meech’s leadership style so much that he got away with it quite easily. This kind of care, whether considered genuine or not, made the family endearing to the causes of Meech and Terrys. While chatting with Meech through the gates of a prison, Huggins mentions that one of the most important things he learned was that Charles Flenory was a real man. He said to his boys, I love you. He kissed and hugged his boys. Their relationship was paramount.
There were a lot of traps the show could have fallen into. In telling a true story, there is a mess of facts, narratives and rumors that could complicate the filming process. The end of the Black Mafia Family includes the Flenory brothers becoming a potentially dangerous situation when dealing with real people in violent situations. As Meech seemed to be the center of the story, Huggins approached the two brothers tactfully. I’d had Meech’s game before, Huggins explains, but it was a tandem. It’s like the Lakers story: you can’t say everything from the Shaqs side or the Kobes side, you have to hear it from both. But the advantage was that I got the game from Meech so I already had what I wanted to say and I was able to go to Terry with specific questions.
By conveying this relationship, Lil Meech, DaVinchi, and Hornsby carry an emotional vitality that bursts across the screen. Hornsby was the first. I needed someone to set the tone for how the show was going to play out, Huggins explains. So when he shows up for the set, he knows all his lines, your lines and everyone. He’s dressed, he’s ready. But with the actors, Tasha [Smith] gets a lot of credit. She was working separately with the actors before they even came on set.
The cast and crew include a good mix of veterans and newcomers. Lil Meech’s growth as a performer is a highlight, and was anchored in a nearly two-year plan set out by executive producer 50 Cent, which put him in touch with acclaimed actress and director Tasha. Smith (director of BMFfirst episode). Smith then trained Lil Meech for a year and a half before filming began. I didn’t see him at first, Huggins admits. I only saw him when he read his chemistry with DaVinchi, and then when he cut his hair, I was like, Oh yeah, he really got that.
Huggins talks about the cast and the team like a coach, praising the men and women on his team who have helped him along the way. I think it’s very important in a team that people listen to each other. And that’s something we did.
If Huggins seems like the perfect team coach, it’s probably thanks to his time as a former All-State football star in Detroit. In our industry, a championship is a four letter word that begins with an E and ends with a Y. So I led with that. Everyone that came on our show, I was like, Dude, was trying to change the TV landscape and win an Emmy. If you’re not into that, this probably isn’t the right show for you.
Hopefully, watching this story, I really hope Meech and Terry are proud. I hope all Flenory are proud. Hope everyone in Detroit is proud, Huggins suggests. Obviously I want the world to be proud, but if I make Flenory and Detroit happy, then I feel like I’ve done my job.
