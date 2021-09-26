Biskup’s solo exhibition will be on display at Peninsula College





PORT ANGELES – Artist Mike Biskup’s solo exhibition ‘Carcinosinum’s Magic’ will be on display at Peninsula College’s PUB Art Gallery from Monday. The show will remain on view until November 4 on the college campus at 1502 E. Lauridesen Blvd., in Port Angeles. Also on November 4th, Biskup will organize a Studium Generale presentation online, starting at 12:35 pm via Zoom. The exhibition and the Studium are free and open to the public. “In my paintings, everything comes together: colors, lines and various shapes,” he said. “People, places, plants and things are woven into a harmonious and functional ecosystem. I want to remind viewers that we humans, in all our diversity, are essentially interconnected and that with reflection we can also function together harmoniously. ” Biskup is a contemporary watercolorist living and working in Port Townsend. Born in 1970 in Los Angeles, he spent his early years drawing quirky characters, complex machines and strange worlds with his two older brothers. At UC Santa Cruz, he “swam in a rich blend of artistic freedom, Zen Buddhism, and Native American spiritual awareness. “When I start a painting, I turn on the music, I face my paper, and I choose to start with black ink or watercolor paint,” he said. “I often find that the worst paintings at the beginning become my favorite at the end. When things are going well, I feel like I’ve done nothing but let the room take shape and become something beautiful. I really like to see what comes next; it allows me to paint. Biskup said his earliest and biggest artistic influences are favorite artists / authors of long ago, including Remy Charlip, Maurice Sendak, Richard Scarry, Dr. Seuss and Arnold Lobel. Later came Klee, Dubuffet and MC Escher. Current Instagram favorites include Robert Hardgrave, Tyler Keeton Robbins, Maria Lundstrom, Tulio Paracampos, Tim Biskup and more. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Santa Cruz in 1993. His work has been exhibited throughout the West Coast, from Los Angeles to Bainbridge Island, and has also been shown in New York and Massachusetts. After college, he spent two decades educating his three children in Port Townsend. When his children left home he began to paint daily and began to “embrace his role as a bearer of visions in the Artist / Shaman tradition deeply elucidated by Joseph Campbell”. At 50, he says that a powerful mystical experience has shed new light on “Everything”. He now operates The Elevator of Everything in downtown Port Townsend, where he shares his art, plays music and “talks freely about… everything”.



