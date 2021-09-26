Fiber, paintings, music, theater on First Friday Art Walk





SEQUIM – The opening reception for “Bumblebunching – Warped, Twisted, & Imperfect” at the 16th Annual Northern Olympic Fiber Arts Festival is one of the special events scheduled for the first Friday Art Walk in Sequim this week. The fiber arts exhibition reception, which runs from Friday to November 27, takes place at the Sequim Museum & Arts at 544 N Sequim Avenue. The color theme for the Friday Art Walk is orange. “Orange is one of the brightest colors of fall as summer fades,” said Renne Emiko Brock, organizer of the art walk. “The hospitable shade of orange reminds us of cozy fires, cozy seasonal sweaters, nesting and organizing, friendship of admirable interests, delicious candy, encouraging teachers and mentors. “ Participants are encouraged to dress in shades of orange or spicy fall colors, she said. First Friday Art Walk Sequim is a free, self-guided art tour on the first Friday of each month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Health safety guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and limited capacity are observed. In addition to the fiber arts show, other special events on Fridays are: • Habitat for Humanity from the Sequim Habitat store in Clallam County, 213 E Washington St., will present from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, an “Early or Ladder Art Auction” to support their affordable housing mission. Free entry. The OG will provide live music and Craig Robinson’s paintings will be on display. • Entire blue gallery, 129 W Washington St., presents “Season of the Harvest” with Suzan Noyes and Dennis (Doc) Pangborn. • Cedarbrook Lavender gift shop. 120 W. Washington St., features farm-fresh lavender creations, locally created treats, gifts and home décor. • A Stitch in Time quilt store, 225 E. Washington St., will feature local quilters’ work that matches the monthly color theme. Anyone who has made quilts that match the color designated for the art walk are asked to drop them off at the store on the day of the walk with a tag and information attached to the quilt. • Kevin Tracy Wealth Management, 149 W. Washington St., exhibits local watercolorists Beverly Beighle, Connie Drysdale, Melissa Doyel, Barb Falk-Diekfuss, Wendy Goldberg, Roger Huntley, Cecilia Hillway, Allyne Lawson, Jerri Moore, Shirley Rudolf and Carol Wilhelm. • Wind rose cellars, 143 W Washington St., will feature artisan wines, appetizers and local art. • Café Rainshadow at 157 West Cedar Street there is plenty of outdoor and indoor seating with a full menu and drinks to sample. • Olympic Theater Arts Center, 414 N. Sequim Ave., will present a comedy production of “A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette. To participate as a venue or artist on the Art Walk map, list and website, contact Brock at 360-460-3023 or [email protected] To create inclusion between locations, artists, and audiences, everyone is encouraged to participate in the monthly Art Walk themes as a fun community activity in any creative form they wish to express it. January is silver, February is red, March is green, April is pink, May is aqua, June is white, July is purple, August is yellow, September is blue, October is orange, November is brown, and December is gold. Please join our Facebook page at facebook.com/sequimartwalk Please watch Silas Crews’ “Support Sequim Arts COVID Pivot” on YouTube at https://youtu.be/AikIsOAnRz0. Sequim partners are leaders, creators and contributors who learn and work together collaboratively. Silas Crews captured the stories of Sequim partners to create this film to demonstrate our commitment to supporting the arts in our community and among ourselves. Go to SequimArtWalk.com to download and print a map, find out about special events happening and links.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/fiber-paintings-music-theatre-on-first-friday-art-walk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos