Ranjit says that a short outfit for a woman ended her career. Bollywood





Veteran actor Class He was called a “rape specialist” in his film, but said he confirmed that all of his female co-stars were comfortable with him. In a new interview, Ranjit explained how he acquired the image of a ‘rapist’ in Bollywood in the 1970s and what he believed in why his career fell apart. Ranjit spoke to a major daily and said he would be signing the film without really understanding the script or the story. “At that time, no one had heard the story before signing the film. Even the protagonist heard only one word. An actor like me, if a filmmaker came to them, I thought it must be because of the role he deserves. I never interfered with anyone’s script and didn’t feel the need to. It was good to play a bad guy. Of course, there was also a social impact at the beginning. My family was fine, but in the end they realized it was my job. I never planned my career. I just molded myself to what came to me, ”he said. Ranjit added that he played the rapist in so many films, but his co-stars were comfortable enough to ask their director to bring him in for a sexual abuse scene. .. “I left to put the heroine at ease, so after a while, even though I wasn’t in the movie, when there was a rape scene, they called me the filmmaker. . They started calling me a rape expert. They weren’t vulgar at the time. There was a fixed format of heroes, heroines, comedians, villains, sisters, mothers, as they are now. This was not the case. There was no rape scene. Why not make a blue film only then? I always joke that fashion changes killed my career. Women love this short outfit that I started to wear, there was nothing left to pull on, ”he added. Read again: I lived very gracefully, says Ranjit Recent appearance Capil Sharma ShowAfter seeing the sexual abuse scene that featured him, Ranjit revealed how his family had abandoned him. Langart said his family were not happy with his role in Charmie Lee, as his personality forced Rakhee Gulzar himself. “Photo of Jab Sharmeelee aayitoh mujhe ghar se nikaal diya (thrown out of the house when Sharmeelee was released),” he said. When asked why, he replied, “Rakhee ke jo baal-vaal kheeche, uske kapde-vapde phaadne ki koshish ki (because he pulled Rakhee’s hair and tried to tear his clothes off). “ Ranjit was briefed: Major Koi, officers, air force officers and Dr Carroll Caro. Baap ka naak katwa di yahai. Apna kaunsa mooh leke jayega Amritsar Main (What kind of job is it? You have to play roles like Major, Officer, Air Force Officer, Doctor. You humiliated your father. He is in Amritsar’s house . How do you treat everyone? “

