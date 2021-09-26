Ranjeet Says Short Women’s Clothing Ended Her Career: “There Was Nothing Left To Shoot” | Bollywood





Veteran actor Ranjeet has said that while he is referred to as a rape specialist in his films, he makes sure all of his female co-stars are comfortable with him. In a new interview, Ranjeet explained how he acquired the image of a rapist in Bollywood in the ’70s and what he believes are the reasons his career took a plunge. Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Ranjeet said he would sign films without really understanding the script or the story. At that time, no one listened to the story before signing a movie; even the main heroes were only informed of one line. Actors like me assumed that if a filmmaker came to them, it had to be for a role he was suited for. I have never interfered with anyone’s scripts and felt no need to. I had no problem playing a villain. Of course, there were social repercussions initially. My family was livid but eventually they realized it was my job. I never planned my career; I just molded myself into whatever happened to me, he said. Ranjeet added that although he has played a rapist in so many films, his co-stars were comfortable enough to ask their directors to bring him in for assault scenes. I did everything I could to put my heroines at ease, so much so that after a while, even when I wasn’t in the movie, but there was a rape scene, they would tell the filmmaker to call me. They started calling me the rape specialist. At the time, it was not vulgar; we had a defined format: hero, heroine, actor, villain, sister, mother. It wasn’t like now; there were no love scenes. Why don’t they just make a blue film then? I always joke that the change in fashion killed my career; women began to wear clothes so short that there was nothing left to pull on, he added. Read also : I lived very gracefully, says Ranjeet During a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranjeet revealed how his family kicked him out after watching an assault scene featuring him. Ranjeet said his family were not happy with his role in Sharmeelee because his character had imposed itself on Rakhee Gulzar. Jab Sharmeelee picture aayi toh mujhe ghar se nikaal diya (I was kicked out of my house when Sharmeelee was released), he said. When asked why, he said: Rakhee ke jo baal-vaal kheeche, uske kapde-vapde phaadne ki koshish ki (Because I pulled Rakhees hair and tried to tear his clothes). We told Ranjeet, Yeh koi kaam hai? Koi major, officer, air force officer ya doctor ka role karo. Baap ka naak katwa diya hai. Apna kaunsa mooh leke jayega Amritsar mein (What kind of job is it? You should take on roles as army major, officer, air force officer or doctor. You humiliated your father. How will you do it? facing everyone in Amritsar)?

