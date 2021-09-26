Frida Kahlo’s traveling exhibition arrives at the Louisiana Gallery | Entertainment





By MAKENZIE BOUCHER, The Times

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (AP) Walking down the newly waxed floors of the RW Norton Art Gallery, eyes are drawn to the vibrant blue and yellow embroidery piece that hangs elegantly at the end of the hallway. Skillful needlework depicts the figure of famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Kahlo passionately embraced indigenous Mexican traditions and adorned herself with ornate jewelry, flowers, textures and vibrant colors, and her influences are fully on display in The World of Frida, a new exhibition at the gallery. That’s a big deal for the show, it’s definitely one that speaks to everyone, said Emily Feazel, designer of the Norton Art Gallery. Being able to come in and see so many artists representing it, their path is very special. This exhibition is made up of 95 international artists who have reinterpreted Kahlos’ life in a range of media that honors everything from his self-portraits to his love stories with Diego Rivera, and recognizes his emotional, physical, professional and societal struggles. The exhibition is an incredible tribute to an artist who continues to influence millions of people by the simple fact that she has always remained true to herself, no matter the price.

