Faded into oblivion but kept my spirits up: Chunky Panday over 35 years of his acting career | Bollywood

If I had to relive my life, I would do the exact same things, says Chunky Panday, looking back on his 35-year film career. The actor, who debuted with Aag Hi Aag (1987), says he has no regrets and adds: I enjoyed the ups, the downs, the laughs, the pain, the excitement and the ‘adventure. It was a game of chance, like a casino. I knew that someday something would happen.

What has helped him fight the brickbats is his carefree demeanor. I like to make people happy. I was watching Mera Naam Joker (1970) the other day and realized I should be called a jolly joker! quips Panday, who turns 59 today. And this will be a working anniversary for the actor. I had planned earlier to take the girls somewhere and have a birthday party. But currently Ananya (daughter, actor), Bhavana (wife) and I are busy filming. So, well obliged to postpone the birthday party. It’s great to work on my birthday. I have had many work birthdays, he says.

Ask him what his mantra would be, and Panday says, I think of life as a game of cricket. The idea is to stay at the crease and the bat. I have seen all the nuances of life as a hero. I fell into oblivion and came back. But I always kept my head up and my spirits up. All actors must be prepared for this. The bigger ones cross it in a more important way. It happens to all of us. In our industry, fortunes can change overnight.

A few months ago, the actor lost his mother, Dr. Snehlata Panday. My mother led a beautiful life that should be celebrated. She started a conversation about obesity and slimming in the country and she was an acclaimed doctor, he says. Ask if the media report on her funeral bothered him and he says, I would like to believe the media had come for her to be remembered. It didn’t bother me. It is a loss and it is normal. It’s a part of life. If you are an actor or a public figure, you will need to prepare for it and move on.