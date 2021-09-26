Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordar, Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera has set a date with cinemas







Ranveer Singh to Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Yash Raj Films is the latest Bollywood production house to announce their date with cinemas as Maharashtra prepares to welcome customers to theaters again. Four big-ticket films, including Shamshera, Prithviraj, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will be screened in theaters by the production company in the coming months. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”

The first film to hit theaters from the studio led by Aditya Chopra will be Bunty Aur Babli 2, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. The film was also shot extensively in Abu Dhabi in 2019, including scenes at the Emirates Palace. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Director Varun V Sharma will be released worldwide on November 19, serving as the sequel to the 2005 hit studio detective comedy that also starred Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. Neither would be back for the second installment. Next on the list is Akshay Kumars Prithviraj, released worldwide on January 21, 2022. The film will also serve as the launch vehicle for former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is next on the role, starring Ranveer Singh in the social comedy. The film is slated for release next year on February 25 and also stars Shalini Pandey in the lead. Divyang Thakkar directed the film. The fourth film is perhaps the most anticipated project on YRF’s release list, with Ranbir Kapoor starring in Shamshera. The period epic is set for release on March 18, 2022 and also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead, along with Dutt. Karan Malhotra is leading the project. shamshera

On September 25, the government of Maharashtra announced that cinemas will reopen in the Indian state from October 22, giving Bollywood fans a reason to celebrate. Theaters have been closed for more than a year in the state, home to Bollywood, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

Shortly after the announcement, Reliance Entertainment announced its two projects, namely Sooryavanshi with Kumar in the lead, and 83, with Singh, will be released on Diwali and Christmas respectively.

