Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022 – WWD

It might have been hard to say at first, but this show was a moment of reflection for Giorgio Armani: after 20 years he brought the show back to his original theater at 11 Via Borgonuovo, an underground space of his historic headquarters where it showed its collections every season until it opened the new theater designed by Tadao Ando across the city in 2001.

But it wasn’t just the comeback after two decades that called for contemplation, that was it – the film set against the backdrop of a calm sea and sky changing from vivid blue to pink and orange. as this sweet and languid collection descended the track to an Italian soul pop soundtrack from the 60s and 70s by singers such as Loredana Berté and Lucio Battisti.

“I love this music,” Armani said after the show. “You should have seen the models backstage – they’d gone crazy about it. They just loved it. And it reminded me of my early years in business.

No wonder the models smiled as they paraded the catwalk in flowing silk pants paired with collared jackets or blazers and sheer fuchsia or navy blue blouses with small ribbons falling down the back, or with ruffles on the top. the front.

There was a rippling lightness in much of this collection, which was enveloped in a range of flowing tulle dresses sprinkled here and there with sparkles like seawater droplets.

It didn’t always work: some of the sheer skirts gathered around the ankles, making it difficult to walk, while the hot pink jackets, some with a pink flower pattern, were too bright and bold and didn’t match the delicate pieces in this collection.

Armani said that with the sea, the music and the light touch of the collection, he wanted to telegraph the desire, “to want to love and be loved; to want to revisit old relationships.

And not just humans either. “It’s a time to think about saving our planet – and ourselves,” said the designer.