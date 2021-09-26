Girls’ Day 2021: 5 Bollywood Movies Based On Girls | Latest and Breaking News, India News, Politics, Sports





They say that there is no need for a special day to express love. But still, a day has been set to express their love. Today, September 26, is International Girls 'Day, that is, Girls' Day. Today parents are trying to do something special for their daughters everyday. Not only that, parents today are breaking all stereotypes and pushing their daughters forward. Now the gap between sons and daughters seems to be narrowing. There are also many such movies in Bollywood that are based on girls. It has been shown in these films how parents sometimes become gurus for their daughters in times of need and sometimes take the form of mother Kali for the safety of these daughters. Today, on this special day of Girls 'Day, check out these wonderful Bollywood movies, which show girls' strong relationship with parents. Average English Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan were in the lead roles in this film. The film shows how Irrfan sends his only daughter abroad to make her dreams come true. It is shown throughout the film that whenever her daughter needs her father, he is right next to his daughter. The beautiful relationship between father and daughter is shown in this film. Dangal This film broke all earnings records. Not only in India but also in foreign soil, this film got the love of the audience. It was shown in the film that Aamir Khan does not have a son, he decides to make his daughters into wrestlers. Meanwhile, he makes his daughters Geeta and Babita qualified enough to win medals for the country, ignoring social customs. The way the father plays the role of his daughter's mentor in this film touches the hearts of the audience.

Tribhanga The film is the story of a dispersed family. The film shows how a girl initially hates her mother. But after going into a coma, she changes completely. This movie shows that no matter how much kids hate their parents, their parents can never hate them. Thappad The issue of domestic violence against girls was shown in this film. Taapsee Pannu was in the lead role. It was shown in the film that when her husband commits domestic violence on his daughter, only her father supports her. The film shows a particular aspect of the father-daughter relationship. Mom Even if the children are scratching, their parents cannot stand it. This film by Sridevi portrays the story of such a mother and daughter. It was shown in the movie that when Sridevi's daughter is raped, she takes the form of mother Kali and takes revenge on each of the culprits. Read more: Charges against: Om Prakash Chautala for using forbidden words

