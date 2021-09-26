Flickering lights and creepy little dolls: watch the new Stranger Things 4 teaser





Netflix released a new teaser for Stranger Things 4 Saturday, and it looks like the next season promises to live up to its name. It’s very strange ! Let’s take a look. The teaser opens with a smiling nuclear family arriving in a turquoise vintage car at the Zillow’s sexiest house, while Dream a Little Dream of Me plays in the background. There are charming hats and beads. Is it 2021? Obviously not. But all is not as picturesque as it seems. The lights flicker and a blonde girl with a pigtail walks down a staircase covered in creepy little dolls towards an eviscerated rabbit? In a frame the children are unconscious or dead on the floor and everything feels a bit The brilliant. Enter our favorite ’80s rascals who scour the house for clues. Dustin Henderson, played by Matarazzo holes, quotes Sherlock Holmes with a chic accent and his friends are not impressed. There is a menacing grandfather clock. Spores upside down! The glass of the clock is shattering! The teaser ends. What is that? This trailer features House Creel, according to the hollywood reporter. The season characteristics a new character named Victor Creel who is a disturbed and intimidating man who was imprisoned in a mental hospital after a gruesome murder in the 1950s. (I’m not in that mental hospital trope, but digress.) Creel is played by Robert englund, who seems well qualified given that he previously represented Freddy Krueger. A prerequisite Stranger Things 4 The teaser featured a snow-capped hellish landscape, where angry-looking Russian soldiers watch imprisoned workers as they build a railroad track, one of which was the undead Jim Hopper portrayed by David Harbor, according to VF. Another teaser showed Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, in an institution where children play chess and other games. How does it all fit together? Presumably we’ll find out in 2022, when the premieres of the new season on Netflix. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Regina King is in her element

