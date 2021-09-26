Entertainment
From Neetu Kapoor to Soni Razdan, Bollywood showers love their daughters
As the world celebrates International Girls’ Day today, Bollywood also dedicated the day to their daughters and wished them a life full of happiness. Veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared heartfelt posts on social media while raining love down on their daughters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, respectively.
Taking to Instagram, Neetu called Riddhima “the most precious gift” as she shared a beautiful photo of herself with her daughter.[sic], she captioned the photo the mother-daughter duo are paired with in black.
Soni Razdan shares heartwarming memories on Girls’ Day 2021
While Soni Razdan took away precious memories with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from their childhood to make an adorable girl’s party video. The video is an incredible collection of selfies of the three taken together and some pictures of Alia and Shaheen as children.
Along with the video, Soni Razdan wrote: “God only knows what and where I would be without you both @shaheenb @aliaabhatt Happy Girls’ Day my dear ones #daughtersday #mothersanddaughters #betisarethebest[sic]. “Neetu was quick enough to notice Soni’s beautiful post and dropped three heart emojis in the comments section.
Looked:
Suneil Shetty & Sanjay Kapoor Shower Their Daughters Love
Among others, actors Suneil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana also took to social media to wish their daughters a special day. While Suneil shared a beautiful photo of himself with his daughter Athiya, and wrote: “Birth girl. Best friend ever by[sic]with a heart emoji. Sanjay, on the other hand, uploaded a series of throwback photos featuring him with Shanaya as the little baby of his childhood.[sic]. “
Bhavana, the mother of Rysa Panday and actor Ananya Panday, shared beautiful photos of her daughters on Girls’ Day. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of Ananya and Rysa sitting together and sipping their drinks while smiling for the camera. Loves of My Life !!!!!!!! Happy Girls’ Day my Aanchoo and Rysoo and to all the beautiful girls out there !!!! @ ananyapanday @ rysapanday[sic]. “
Check the messages here:
(Image: Neetu54 / SoniRazdan / Suneil.Shetty / Sanjaykapoor2500 / BhavanaPandey / Instagram)
