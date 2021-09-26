Entertainment
Jasiel Correia heads to prison, Spirit of Somerset
All eyes were on Jasiel Correia II last week as the saga of the doomed former mayor of Fall River came to a much anticipated and long overdue conclusion. But not without some surprises.
In other news, a native of the city teams up with a pop superstar, the Spirit of Somerset festival is back, and the race for the next mayor of Fall River has gathered pace. In case you missed it, here is News from the herald the best stories from last week according to our readers.
“The town hall was for sale”
After a two-day hearing, Judge Douglas P. Woodlock sentenced Jasiel Correia to six years in prison, ending one of the most controversial chapters in the city’s history. Correia was convicted in May on counts of extortion related to Correia rocking marijuana vendors seeking to do business in the city, as well as tax and electronic fraud counts related to the misuse of funds intended to its tech startup, SnoOwl. However, the judge granted a stunning acquittal on eight of the wire and tax evasion counts, overturning much of the jury’s guilty verdict against him. Newly married Correia subjected to 72 months in prison with three years of supervised release is looking at about eight more weeks of freedom before going to the Prison Office. Witnesses in the federal corruption case and local politicians I hope his conviction will give the town some closure, so that residents can put this “sad chapter” behind them. Learn more about Correia’s conviction, local reaction and the most shocking and itchy moments of his conviction here.
Prison time:Disgraced former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia sentenced to 6 years for corruption
“A sad and sad chapter” in city policy:Local reaction to the conviction of Jasiel Correia
From Icarus to Atlantic City:The most shocking moments of Jasiel Correia’s conviction
“It’s going to be incredibly difficult”:Jasiel Correia only has 8 weeks of freedom
Faq:Jasiel Correia faces prison for corruption. Here’s what you need to know before handing down a sentence
Dancing with the stars
A native of the city who plays alongside a pop superstar? What do you mean? That’s right, Nick DeMoura from Fall River is really in the big leagues now. As Artistic Director and Designer of Justin Beiber, it creates the overall look of Biebers’ performances, from choreography and costumes to lighting and sets. And both have been pretty busy lately. DeMoura has overseen the artistic aspects of some top-tier performances this month alone, from Beiber’s appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards to his surprise performance at the Met Gala. A new documentary on Bieber due out next month will also give viewers a glimpse of the town native’s work. Learn more about him here.
Hollywood Links:Fall Rivers Nick DeMoura Designed Justin Biebers VMA and Met Gala Performances
Festival that almost wasn’t
Spirit of Somerset is back at Waterfront Park last weekend offering ferry rides, music, food, fireworks and fun, to an excited crowd of locals. The popular event seemed to be in limbo for months due to funding challenges encountered by the organizers this year. But the festival, which is in its 20th edition, went off without a hitch thanks to corporate donations and the support of residents. It featured food trucks and family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, pony rides and face painting, as well as all-day performances with artists such as local singer Bella Manchester, 80s tribute band Back in the Day and the Somerset Berkley Regional High School Marching Orchestra and Performance Choir. See photos from this year’s event here.
Spirit of Somerset:The festival featured ferry rides, music, food, fireworks and entertainment
Million dollar ads
It looks like the market is hot for million dollar homes in Westport. Last week it was reported that a 1,320 square foot carriage house with a private dock on Main Road sold for $ 1,125,000, and this week a neighboring 3,836 square foot house on the waterfront of water has exceeded this sale price. Meanwhile, Tiverton recently recorded its biggest real estate sale in eight years on Fogland Road. Check out photos of these top selling homes and find out what homes are looking for in your area with our weekly listing of Grand Fall River real estate transactions.
Weekly real estate report:Million dollar neighbors in Westport; record sale in Tiverton
The mayoral race heats up
And then there were two. Fall River voters on Tuesday reduced the number of candidates vying for the mayoral seat to leading candidates with the preliminary election and there was little surprise with the results. Mayor Paul Coogan won an easy first place victory, with City Council Chairman Cliff Ponte securing second place in the November ballot. Coogan and Ponte will now face each other in November to become the city’s next mayor. Read on to hear the reaction of the contestants and see how many residents showed up for Tuesday’s preliminaries.
Town hall race:Coogan and Ponte lead in Fall River preliminary election
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldnews.com/story/news/2021/09/26/top-stories-jasiel-correia-headed-prison-spirit-somerset-fall-rivers-hollywood-ties/5864631001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]