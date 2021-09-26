HORSEPLAY: Hoof Beats on the Beach for an August Treat

I IMAGINE THE CIRCULATION a horse on an ocean beach is a dream come true for any horse lover. And it’s an opportunity that Freedom Farm owner and trainer Mary Gallagher has been offering her Advanced Hoof Beats students every August for almost 20 years.

This year, students Maddie Niemeyer, Lily Robertson, Zoe Ernst, Kathryn Butler and Elly Dam (and her lucky younger sister Daniela Dam) had the chance of a lifetime: camping at a friend’s farm at Gallagher’s in Long Beach, where they were able to ride straight to the beach and, since the waves were relatively calm, they were even able to wade through the majestic waters of the Pacific Ocean.

When I was a teenager, I too could live this dream.

My horse was boxed on a cliff next to the ocean in Corona del Mar, California. I spent a lot of time hiking the narrow trail all the way to shore and even in the ocean.

One time my friends and I were bareback in the ocean on a relatively calm surf when a big wave crashed into my horse’s head and swept my mare away.

My friends had already turned towards the shore, so my mare walked away calmly with them. She dragged along the shore beside them for a few minutes before they noticed she was horseless.

For us it was a fun and entertaining memory.

Of course, there was no risk that I would hypothermia in the waves of Southern California, as it could if it happened here in the waters off the peninsula.

Gallagher said the girls had a blast and were full of laughs and fun times during their stay.

In recent years, additional activities have included buying ice cream in the city’s grand salon, go-cart races, a visit to the museum, and even a play at the local theater.

She said the kids just wanted to spend time on the beach and on the farm this year. A highlight of the entertainment was when the kids wrote, directed and acted in a skit in which they involved “everyone, including adults,” Gallagher said.

“They made it into a public participation piece,” she said, adding with a smile, “There was a lot of laughing, laughing, running and screaming. It was hilarious. ”

An archery clinic is on Freedom Farm’s agenda.

“This is something the kids did earlier this year at the Bainbridge Island Saddle Club. They asked the instructor to come and give an archery clinic that a few of our students went to, ”said Gallagher. “They had a ball and asked if they could have one here, so we’re doing it.”

Horse archery clinic

The clinic, October 9-10 at Freedom Farm, includes:

• Two days of training with Lisa Badger, Registered Clinic Instructor of the Horse Archery Association of America. Friday evening orientation meeting included.

• Beginner level mounted archers are welcome. Archery equipment available. Intermediate skills recommended.

• Archery on the ground. Archery riding. Start your horse. Advance towards competition.

Note: The archery clinic is limited to 12 participants; Completing the online registration form does not guarantee participation. Listeners are welcome.

It seems like always good things are happening at Freedom Farm. For more information or future calendar events, visit www. farm-liberty.net. E-mail [email protected]

Freedom-farm.net or call 360-457-4897. Located at 493 Spring Road, Agnew.

Emergency protocol

A Clallam County Equine Emergency Protocol initiative gains momentum if a catastrophic event, such as a forest fire, earthquake or flood, occurs on the peninsula.

I spoke this week with someone from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Command Center who is diligently working on the county’s emergency management plan, including putting in place what are called emergency functions. emergency support. And one of those emergency support functions is called mass care. Part of mass care is for large animals and small animals that are pets. And this person considers horses to be pets.

I told him, I think at this point most people are interested in where they can go in the event of a forest fire, more than a flood or an earthquake. My source, who does not want to be named for fear of being inundated with calls before she is ready, said in an absolute state of emergency, Clallam County Fairgrounds could probably be used as it is owned by the county by Clallam. In the meantime, she still has to get this in writing from the director of the fairgrounds.

I also asked if Kitsap County Fairgrounds could be used. She will contact the county for approval.

“No matter where it is approved to go, owners must stay with their pets at all times,” she said.

She asked who was going to transport the horses in an emergency. I told him that I was speaking with members of local Back Country Horsemen groups to try to come up with a list of those who own trailers who would be willing to help.

This is all a work in progress however. She hopes that in the spring she will be able to organize public forums to say what is going on, to implement the plan and to get our advice as well.

In the meantime, horse owners can keep up the pace by finding out who is willing to participate in the action plan, whether that is by providing agricultural space above the floodplain for shelters, or, for those with horse trailers offering assistance in towing animals out of the danger zone.

Hopefully by next summer we will have a real contingency plan for Clallam and Jefferson counties. Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

________

Karen griffiths‘, Peninsula Horseplay, appears on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.

If you have an equestrian event, clinic or seminar that you would like to list, please email Griffiths at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance. You can also call him at 360-460-6299.



