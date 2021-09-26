BREAKING: Yash Raj Films announces theatrical release dates for Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera! : Bollywood News





With theaters opening in Maharashtra starting October 22, it is once again time for mega announcements of movie release dates. Yash Raj Films (YRF) took the initiative and decided to reveal when his exciting films hit theaters. Bunty Aur Babli 2, a peerless family artist starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and the highly talented debutant Sharvari, is set to release globally on November 19, 2021. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma (who worked as an assistant director in the biggest blockbusters of YRF Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai), will feature an incredibly fresh pair of Siddhant and Sharvari as the talented new con artist Bunty Aur Babli. The film, in an exciting casting stunt, also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will feature them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film! Prithviraj, YRF’s first history set to be a visual extravaganza, is slated for release worldwide on January 21, 2022, which is Republic Day 2022. It stars superstar Akshay Kumar in and as that legendary King Prithviraj Chauhan. It is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and powerful king who fought valiantly against the ruthless Muhammad of Ghor. Gorgeous Manushi Chhillar makes her Bollywood debut in this big screen show and stars as Prithviraj’s beloved princess Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also play key roles in this project directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. One of Bollywood’s most anticipated films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring superstar Ranveer Singh is slated for release worldwide on February 25, 2022. Directed by beginning writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai jordaar is a humorous family artist located in Gujarat and Ranveer will play the role of a Gujarati man. Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women’s empowerment in the most entertaining way of telling stories. The film also stars the talented Shalini Pandey, who is making her big screen debut in the Hindi film industry opposite Ranveer. Superstar starring Ranbir Kapoor shamshera, which was directed by Karan Malhotra, is set to be released worldwide on March 18, 2022, i.e. in Holi. Ranbir has been paired with the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor in this action show. shamshera will feature Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar and Sanjay Dutt will play his ruthless nemesis in this adrenaline-pumping artist. More pages: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Collection Box Office BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

