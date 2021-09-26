Hollywood’s tallest ladies show off glamor at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in LA





A host of stars went up in flames for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Among the best and brightest were Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, who all wore their red carpet at the event. Originally slated to open in 2017, the $ 484 million museum was made possible by many prominent Hollywood donors who helped fund the very first dedicated cinema space. At the glitzy event, 54-year-old Nicole Kidman was dazzled in a nude dress adorned with red sequined flowers which she paired with pointy brown pumps. Kate Hudson, 42, played with proportion as she modeled a beaded black top with structured shoulders and a tiny leather mini skirt that showed off her legs. And Lady Gaga, 35, went for classic Hollywood glamor by making her green carpet debut in a black velvet dress with dramatic powder blue sleeves. All the glamor: Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga didn’t disappoint as they arrived in eye-catching dresses Striking: Kate wore a black top covered in rows of sequins with gold chains on her shoulders that hung loosely down her sides. She spread her arms to show the top like wings Girl power: Gaga and Katy, whose fans often compete on social media, proved there is enough space in the pop culture realm for the two of them as they posed for a friendly photo at the ‘outside Fiancee: Katy got closer to her fiancee Orlando Bloom, who looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo Icon: Cher showed off her wild side in leopard pants as she posed with Bob Mackie Showing off her new dark hair, Katy Perry, 36, wore a latex dress with pockets while making an appearance with her fiance Orlando Bloom, before posing for a photo with Gaga. The heavily stacked guest list also saw Cher, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Gabrielle Union, Selma Blair, Sarah Paulson, Laura Dern, Eva Longoria and Issa Rae. At the event, 87-year-old Italian film legend Sophia Loren was honored along with independent filmmaker Haile Gerima. Others, including Hanks, Annette Bening and Bob Iger, were also due to receive special nods for helping raise funds to erect the space. I got it anyway! Italian cinema legend Sophia Loren was seen before her honor A-listers: Tom Hanks, who should receive a special nod at the event for his fundraising efforts, walked the event with his wife Rita Wilson, while Anette Benning and her husband Long date, Warren Beatty, walked hand in hand Fun in bloom: Meg Ryan was also present at the event Stylish: Sarah Paulson was seen with longtime partner Holland Taylor, while Chris Hardwick posed with pregnant wife Lydia Hearst Appearance on the red carpet! Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi walked the carpet together in their first official red carpet debut Sparkler: Kaia beamed in a gold dress with an embossed print and sparkling sequins. She paired it with matching open heels and wore her brunette braids in a bun Ageless: Halle Berry looked more than amazing as she showed off her fit physique and glowing complexion at the gala “It’s important for Los Angeles to have this film museum,” Hanks said of the space, adding that he had been in talks for over 20 years. Other prominent donors to the museum included Barbra Streisand, Steven Spielberg and the Dolby family. The space itself was designed by Renzo Piano and has four full floors of gallery space and two theaters inside. Legendary touchstones from the film on display include Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane Rosebud Sleigh, Star Wars C-3P0 and R2-D2 droids, the backdrop of Alfred Hitchcock’s North By Northwest’s Mount Rushmore, a full size shark model from Jaws and Dorothy’s red slippers from Wizard of Oz. Powerful couple: Adriana Lima was also seen taking a photo with her boyfriend as they spent time outside the museum Family outing! Spike Lee was seen with his family at the event Goddess: Laverne Cox sought to channel his inner goddess Flapper: Jennifer Hudson was decked out in sparkly bangs Bringing the party: Tiffany Haddish looked in a good mood as she put on a big smile at the event Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum, said in a statement to PA that the museum was “committed to celebrating and defending the work of film artists, academics and the professions through our exhibitions, screenings, programs, collections and now, through our annual gala.” The Gala Co-Chairs are Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The museum was originally scheduled to open in 2017, but faced numerous construction delays. In November 2020, the museum announced that it had reached its pre-opening fundraising goal of $ 388 million and is expected to officially open to the public on September 30. To grow! Olivia Rodrigo looked virtually unrecognizable as she wore a very glamorous dress that showed off her cleavage Raised tracksuit: Regina King looked like she was wearing a raised tracksuit Menswear: Jeremy Scott and Questlove had very opposite fashion styles Happy couple: Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani were also in attendance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10029305/Hollywoods-leading-ladies-turn-glamour-Academy-Museum-Motion-Pictures-gala-LA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos