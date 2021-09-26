Interactive, educational fiber arts festival





SEQUIM – The North Olympic Fiber Arts Festival, which begins Friday, features a museum exhibit, educational demonstrations of fiber processes and hands-on experiences for children and adults, as well as a market for fiber products and supplies and information on local fiber activities. The free interactive festival at the Sequim Museum & Arts at 544 N. Sequim Ave., will mark its 16th anniversary next weekend. On Friday, during the First Friday Art Walk, Sequim, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., will be an opening reception for a juryed-on textile arts exhibition, “Bumblebunching – Warped, Twisted, & Imperfect”. The show, which will run until November 27, celebrates happy accidents, successful satisfaction at Wabi-Sabi, and unintentional artistic experiences that often lead to evolving forms of expression, said Renne Emiko Brock, director of the festival. “Fiber artists yearn for careful planning and strict intention, the gratification of difficult practice, ritual appreciation, and fun in the ephemeral and incomplete mistakes. Bumblebunching are the exuberant scrambled loops created by the bobbin when the stitching has the wrong tension when machine stitching, ”she said. Artists in the Bumblebunching exhibit include Brock, Lynn Baritelle, Honey Bliss, Donna Lee Dowdney, Liisa Fagerlund, Susanne Foster, Peggy St. George, Leslie Hoex, Estelle Jackson, Susan Kroll, Jacki Moseley, Kelly Ruth, Susan Savage, Gloria Skovronsky, Marla Varner and Jean Wyatt. On Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Fiber Arts Extravaganza will offer free educational demonstrations, hands-on activities for all ages and a fiber arts market. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase items ranging from fleece to finished goods including clothing, housewares and supplies to create your own fiber work. Demonstrations are planned of hand spinning, felting, knitting, crocheting, weaving and sewing. Also on Saturday, artists working in the “Bumblebunching – Warped, Twisted, & Imperfect” exhibit will be available to talk about what inspires them and how they create their art at the “Meet the Fiber Arts” reception. Makers ”throughout the afternoon. Next Sunday, October 3, the “Bumblebunching” exhibition will be open from noon to 3 pm. The North Olympic Fiber Arts Festival follows County of Clallam’s Covid health and wellness guidelines, including masks, social distancing and limited capacity, Brock said. The Sequim Museum & Arts is generally open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more details, see FiberArtsFestival.org and Facebook.com/northolympic fiberartsfestival.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/fiber-arts-festival-interactive-educational/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos