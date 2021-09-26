Bollywood fans Get ready! these great Bollywood movies will hit theaters





There has been a lot of damage from the corona outbreak in the country and around the world. This pandemic has also had a profound effect on the film industry. Mayanagari theaters have been closed for several months. Meanwhile, according to the latest news, after the decision to open all places of worship, including schools and temples, the government of Maharashtra (Shivsena) has taken another important decision. The government of Maharashtra has decided to open cinemas and theaters in the state from October 22 next month. As soon as the government made its decision, however, the filmmakers also announced the release dates for their films. Let us tell you when your long-awaited movies are hitting theaters now. sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s star film Sooryavanshi will be released on Diwali. Akshay wrote Suryavanshi and Diwali 2021 with the hashtags. Bunty Aur Babli 2 These films include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma, will be released on November 19, 2021. Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari will be seen in this film. Prithviraj At the same time, Yash Raj Films’ big budget film Prithviraj will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022. Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen as King Prithviraj Chauhan in this film. Jayeshbhai jordar Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey’s star film Jayeshbhai Jordar hits big screens on February 25 next year. Ranveer will play the role of a Gujarati man in the film, directed by Divyang Thakkari. shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera’s film will be released on March 18 next year. Actress Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in this film with Ranbir Kapoor. Lal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film “Lal Singh Chaddha” will now be released on Valentine’s Day 2022. The film is directed by Advait Chandan in which the actor will share the screen with his former co-star Kareena Kapoor . 83 The film 83 will be released this year on the occasion of Christmas. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in this film for the first time after their wedding. Bachchan Pandey Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be released on March 4, 2022, which will also star Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez as well as Akshay Kumar. Heropant 2 Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the film. Earlier, the couple had been seen in Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2”. This film will be released on May 6, 2022. Tadap Actress Tara Sutaria and Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, Tadap, hits theaters on December 3 this year. Tell Tadap is an upcoming Hindi movie. It is a remake of the Telugu RX100 movie. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. Jersey The new release date for actor Shahid Kapoor’s movie “Jersey” has been announced. This film by Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be released on December 31, 2021.

