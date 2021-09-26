New ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Footage Includes First Look at Kristofer Hivju – The Hollywood Reporter





Share this article on Tumblr Netflix has unveiled several new videos and news promoting The witcher season two and its upcoming prequel limited series The Witcher: Origin of Blood. As part of the network’s Tudum online fan event on Saturday, the streamer released two clips from the long-awaited second season of his fantasy flagship series. The witcher, plus a behind-the-scenes video from Origin of blood. The company also announced that The witcher has been renewed for season 3, and Netflix is ​​developing a second animated film inspired by The witcher universe as well as a family Witcher project. Here are the two new Witcher clips from season 2, one of which reveals a first look at Nivellen, a cursed boar, played by Game Of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju.

Here’s the new “franchise trailer” which includes footage from seasons one and two: And here is the Origin of blood First look: The witcher stars Henry Cavill as the wandering monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and is based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and a series of video games. The series returns for eight episodes on December 17. The spin-off Origin of blood prequel takes place 1200 years before The witcher and stars Sophia Brown. The six-part mini-series describes the creation of the first witcher and the events leading up to the “conjunction of the spheres”. Origin of blood does not yet have a premiere date, but will likely debut in 2022 and before The witcher season three.

