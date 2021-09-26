Marni Spring 2022 Collection – WWD





In February 2020, he put himself in the shoes of the white rabbit guiding Alice into the hole; a year later, he was a writer and dedicated poems to those close to him. This season Francesco Risso, barefoot and wrapped in a yellow striped blanket and striped flared pants, paraded the catwalk at his Marni runway show – which was billed as an multidisciplinary performance – as some sort of guru at the head. of a community of diverse individuals. Marni invited all of the event’s guests to attend a personal fitting a few days before the show in the brand’s showroom to choose an outfit to wear on Saturday night, when, with the exception of a few editors and executives, everyone audience was dressed. – recycled hand painted clothes with stripes. Guests mingled with artists, seated in a circular arena made from recycled wood. Beginning with a live chorus, the show opened with models dressed in fully striped outfits, including asymmetric sliced ​​dresses, oversized blazers, chunky deconstructed sweaters, and bandeau tops to match flared pants. Suddenly another performer took the stage reading a poem. His knit pants decorated with naive daisies anticipated the theme of the second group of the collection. Daisies have flourished on a range of items, sometimes matching the iconic stripes in the range. The flowers, with a childish vibe that is a defining feature of Risso’s aesthetic, came in the form of fabric applications on cotton tank dresses and baggy shorts; appeared in intarsia on adorable retro leotards layered over striped jumpsuits with flared pants, and were crafted from leather and stitched together to create exquisite dresses and ensembles. Biker jackets with graphic patterns and flowing striped dresses were also included in the range. As a singer took the stage, the last group of models paraded the catwalk in the interpretation of Risso’s evening wear. Fringed knit dresses with intentionally unfinished touches were embroidered with sparkling maxi daisies, which also dotted the sultry cut-out satin dresses and a fabulous hand-painted black and white silk gown. Accessorizing the look, the knit shoes have been enriched with trompe-l’oeil patterns replicating the silhouettes and details of classic shoe styles, from sneakers to moccasins, while the bags are splashed with daisy patterns, adding appeal. commercial to the original collection. Closing with all the performers gathered in the center of the arena in a festive celebration, the show once again revealed Risso’s desire to express his creativity in different ways beyond the normal parade.

