When Dev Anand said that being in love doesn’t mean you sleep with women all the time ‘| Bollywood





Sunday marks Dev Anand’s 99th birthday. The actor-filmmaker was called the evergreen Dev Anand and was popular as a romantic hero. In an interview, he once said that he was still in love. Dev Anand told Reuters in 2008 that romance is beautiful. I am still in love. But that doesn’t mean you sleep with women all the time. Even thinking of a beautiful girl or reading poetry is romantic. Dev Anand fell in love with Suraiyya. He even talked about it and confirmed that they fell in love when they started working together. He called her his first love and claimed it was passionate and very intense. Dev Anand also opened up about his attraction to Zeenat Aman in his autobiography, Romancing With Life. He wrote: “Whenever and everywhere we talked about her with enthusiasm, I liked it; and every time and everywhere we spoke in the same way, she gloated. In the subconscious, we had become emotionally attached to the Suddenly one day I felt I was hopelessly in love with Zeenat and wanted to tell him! To make an honest confession, in a very special and exclusive place meant for romance. I chose the Meet at the Taj at the top of town, where we had dinner together once earlier. However, Dev Anand never proposed to her after seeing her with Raj Kapoor in the same location. After the release of her book, Zeenat said she was unaware of his feelings. Born in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, he had a long career spanning six decades. He has worked in films such as Guide, Taxi Driver, Jewel Thief and CID. Dev Anand received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002. During the infamous National Emergency of 1975, he led a group of movie personalities against the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Also Read: Zeenat Aman Reacts After Dum Maro Dum Is Played At iPhone 13 Launch The actor-director-producer worked until his last breath. His latest Chargesheet project was released a few months before his death in 2011. Dev Anand was also planning an expansion of his cult hit, Hare Rama Hare Krishna. He died in December 2011 at the age of 88 in London following a cardiac arrest. When asked if he regrets anything in his life, Dev Anand told the Hindustan Times in an interview in 2008, No. This is why, even today, I am so full of energy and enthusiasm. This involvement in life is important. It shows on your face, your body and your system. It keeps you from getting old.

