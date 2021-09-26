Local brewery still buzzing after five years

FRAMINGHAM Despite the struggles of the past 18 months, Exhibit A Brewing Company is still buzzing with both people and IPAs offering beer alfresco and unique beers made with local ingredients on tap and in cans.

Many of her dining room events feature an element of community entertainment at her fifth birthday celebration last weekend, including a drag show with adoptable dogs from Ruff Tales Rescue.

This Thursday:Hoist a cold to support equipment at Framingham’s first dog park

We see that being a part of this community helps this community, said Kelsey Roth, general manager of ‘A’ play. If we can help make this place a better place, it is worth it for us.

Keeping in touch with customers and regulars has, of course, been difficult at times with the restrictions linked to the pandemic, but the brewery has not needed to downsize thanks to support from retailers. Before the pandemic, people came here not only for a good beer, but also to have something to do, Roth said.

For beer lovers familiar with the area, the location if not the interior may be familiar. The Exhibit A Brewery on Morton Street is the former headquarters of Jacks Abby Craft Lagers, which now operates out of Clinton Street less than a mile away. Jacks Abby’s movement is part of why Room A is where it is, according to co-founder and chief brewer Matthew Steinberg.

My intention was not even to build a brewery here in Framingham, he said. When they told us they were moving and maybe they wanted to keep the systems here and have another brewery come to town, my partner and I kind of looked at each other and we were like, “Well , that seems logical. Why not?’

The rest, as they say, is history with a few tweaks to create the personality of the space, Steinberg said.

We could have just moved in and started brewing, Steinberg said. But without making any changes, it wasn’t going to be our brewery, it was just going to be someone else’s brewery who was working now. We have created our own space.

Steinberg and Roth each said they knew they had done it when good reviews started pouring in.

If an amazing chef tells you your food is amazing, it really makes you happy, said Steinberg, of the recognition and praise received from other beer-making professionals, like the Goody Two Shoes Klsch style beer, that Steinberg called the soul of our brewery. Among the recognitions of beers is a score of 97/100 by Craft Beer and Brewing Magazine.

When Exhibit A moved in, it set up its own canning line, Steinberg said. Breweries their size frequently use mobile canning services to pack beer, but Steinberg wanted to create their own calendars both for themselves and for beer.

Beer makes its own schedule, so we don’t know when the beer will necessarily be ready, Steinberg said.

Even with in-place canning, room ‘A’ originally retained wide distribution.

At first we didn’t let everyone get our beer, which might be odd for some people, but we just didn’t have enough, Steinberg said. I think we’ve kind of gained a certain reputation by caring deeply about our products.

Over the next five years, Roth said she hopes they can continue to become a staple of Framingham and provide a gathering and gathering center for the community.

I don’t think we need to double down and grow and grow and grow because we have room to grow with what we have, and I just want to keep improving at what we were doing, a Steinberg said. The beer is awesome, our establishment is awesome, our location is quite interesting and cool, and we have a great beer garden, but without the people we wouldn’t be celebrating. “

Lillian Eden can be reached at 617-459-6409 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @LillianWEden.