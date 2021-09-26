Highly anticipated films are starting to come out





Much like TV shows, the fall entertainment season also brings many new and much anticipated movies that are set to be released, although you have to go to the theaters to watch them instead of watching them from streaming services. Here are the ones you should watch out for. The Card Counter (Sep 10) This American crime drama starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish has already been released in some theaters. Directed by Paul Schrader, who wrote and co-wrote scripts for Martin Scorsese such as Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, the film centers on a gamer and former military man who set out to reform a young man seeking revenge for a common enemy of their past. Isaac can’t seem to be lacking right now with his work as everything he’s done in recent times has been well reviewed, spanning many genres that require different styles of acting. This movie has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating out of 129 movie reviews. The Many Saints of Newark (October 1) Fans of the Sopranos have been waiting for it for a long time. This film is a prequel to the iconic TV series and stars James Gandolfini’s son Michael as young Tony Soprano. The eldest Gandolfini, who died in 2013, played Soprano in the television series. Set in the 1960s and 1970s in Newark, NJ, using the 1967 riots in the city as a backdrop for tensions between the Italian-American and African-American communities, the film follows Soprano’s teenage years in the midst of a violent gang war in which his family is involved. Other notable actors include Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, and Leslie Odom Jr. The director is Alan Taylor, who has directed numerous episodes of TV series such as The Sopranos, The West Wing, Mad Men, and Game of Thrones. The film will be released on HBO Max as well as in theaters. Dune (Oct. 22) I’ve been waiting for this one for a few years now. The epic sci-fi film is an adaptation of the 1984 film of the same name. This time, director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Blade Runner 2049) is planning a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel. This first version will cover roughly the first half of the book and a second film will be released in the future that will cover the second half. Villeneuve has experience in adapting iconic sci-fi films as he did with the stunning Blade Runner 2049. Cast members include Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac (again), Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Rotten Tomatoes has already given it an 88% rating out of 59 film reviews. The film will be released on HBO Max as well as in theaters. La Dépêche française (Oct. 22) Director and screenwriter Wes Anderson returns with a dramatic comedy that follows three storylines in the 20th century as the French foreign office of a fictional Kansas newspaper creates its final issue. According to the premise of the film, it was inspired by Anderson’s love for The New Yorker. Like all of Anderson’s films, the cast is quite extensive with notable actors including Benecio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet (again), Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe (again). The film will be released in theaters. Spencer (November 5) I’m always intrigued by a well-done biopic that highlights important events before I was born. In this case, this film stars Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales, and follows her decision to end her marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales, and leave the British Royal Family. The film has already garnered critical acclaim with a Rotten Tomatoes 90 percent rating out of 40 reviews, and Stewart’s performance is generating a lot of interest for a potential Oscar nomination, if not for winning the award. Chilean director Pablo Larrain previously directed Jackie in 2016, which starred Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy during her days as First Lady and what followed after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. This film received three Oscar nominations. Expect this movie to follow the same pattern. The film will be released in theaters. Spencer The card counter The Many Saints of Newark



