Bollywood Nights Miami: Dance Class + Indian Food Tasting





Get ready Miami! Join us on Wednesday September 29 at 6.30 p.m. for a special Bollywood Nights Cultural Evening on the roof of X Miami. Learn something new, meet new people and have fun! Enjoy after-class Indian bites at Namaste Miami Coral Gables restaurant. Learn to dance, Bollywood style with dance teacher Pooja Uberoi (@ikigaiusa)

Henna pop-up art station for the benefit of Vathsalya Happy Home orphanage (Odisha, India)

Taste Indian appetizers (vegetarian samosas, kathi rolls and nimbu paani / Indian lemonade) from Namaste Miami Coral Gables after school

Gifts ! No dance experience is necessary. Get ready to have fun and meet new people. Calendar: 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Check-In Open + Henna Art 6.30 p.m.-6.40 p.m. Introduction + Icebreaker + Opening show 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Dance lessons (beginners are welcome!) 7:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Eating + Shopping + Logging In Henna art design We will have a special henna pop up art station with Pooja Gupta from Vathsalya Henna. Henna tattoos are a form of body art and temporary skin decoration in which decorative designs are created on a person’s body, using a paste created from the leaves dry powder from the henna plant. All proceeds from the henna will go to the Vathsalya Happy home orphanage located in Odisha, India. Suggested donation $ 15-20. What is Bollywood? Bollywood dance originated from the Bollywood (Hindi) film industry as a free style dance fused with elements of classical and Indian folk dance forms. It has been and remains a sequence of songs and dances with a larger than life expression through various different movements, grandiose settings, picturesque places and a large ensemble. BollyJazz – This fusion dance class brings you the best of the expressive beauty and infectious energy of Bollywood’s most stylized dances and mixes them with influences from hip hop, Latin, jazz, funk and styles of Street. About Pooja Uberoi Pooja was born and raised in New Delhi, India, then moved to Mumbai to work in film and television as a choreographer and director of one of the largest jazz schools in India. Pooja will share her experiences as a dance teacher while growing up in India. After spending 2 decades in the dance world in India, she moved to New York and started Ikigai United States and BollyJazz. Pooja is a 200-hour E-RYT Hatha yoga teacher trained at an institute in Bangalore, India. She was inspired by her own journey to create something for the world through dance. She believes that dance has the power to heal and connect the world and should be part of everyone’s life. His company, IKIGAIUSA, helps and encourages people to follow their passion and mission by encouraging them to follow their IKIGAI. Pooja currently commutes between New York and Miami to teach students from both cities. Pooja also teaches Bollywood in various dance residencies at public schools in Brooklyn, NY. Refunds Unfortunately, no refunds are allowed and tickets are not transferable. Note: If you have COVID, please contact us to arrange event credit. Site Bollywood Nights will be held at X Miami Apartment, 230 NE 4th St, on the Rooftop Pool Deck (P level). Street parking is available on the 3rd and in front of the building. This building is a hotel and a residence. Please proceed to security to be sent to the main pool deck.

