Crowds flocked to the annual Western Days Festival in Old Town Lewisville on September 24-25 for lots of fun, food and entertainment.

One of the highlights of the annual event is the Tamale Food World Championship. This year’s winner was Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, Massachusetts, who completed 86 tamales in 10 minutes. He failed to break the record he set in 2019 with 95 tamales.

Here is a look at some of the highlights of the festival.

