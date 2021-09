Superstars line up for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

After nearly a decade of waiting, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open on Thursday, September 30 in Los Angeles. To celebrate the occasion on Saturday night, a hall of Oscar winners, story makers and Covid-compliant hopefuls took a trip to the green carpet, just past Dorothys ruby ​​slippers and a left under a huge shark fiberglass Jaws, before crossing the Barbra streisand bridge leading to the top floor of the Renzo Piano– glass dome designed for the opening night gala. Creative director Lisa Love and artistic director Villa Raoul transformed the 360-degree view into a modern Cocoanut Grove with 30 palm trees, a music stand and a fleet of horns. The evening was reminiscent of Hollywood’s golden age and included toasts by Tom hanks, Bob Iger, Annette benning, Ava Du Vernay, Nicole kidman, and Ted sarandos. The admission (seats sold for over $ 50,000) raised funds for museum access, education and programming initiatives, and honored the Ethiopian filmmaker Haile gerima and Italian supernova Sophie loren, with the help of DuVernay Co-Chairs, Jason blum, and Ryan murphy. The host committee included titans from the industry Spike lee, Brian Lourd, Ralph lauren, Barry Diller, Diane von Furstenberg, and Vanity Shows clean Radhika Jones, as well as the director of museums, Bill kramer, and its artistic and programming director, Jacqueline Stewart. Everywhere you looked on Saturday night, legends and superstars were partying. John Waters laughed with Angela Bassett. Warren beatty welcomed supporters. Sarandos clinked glasses with Guillermo del Toro. Denis Villeneuve tried to avoid spoilers on his new sci-fi epic, Dune, while chatting with a bartender. Youn Yuh-jung received late praise for her Oscar-winning tour To menace. Maggie Gyllenhaal swept away after promoting her directorial debut, The lost girl, on the festival tour. Halle berry hugged Nicole Before. JJ Abrams noted Something who made us laugh Benedict Cumberbatch. Katy Perry given Olivia rodrigo some tips and his telephone number. As if there hadn’t been a farewell bright enough for the museum, Lady Gaga closed the evening with an hour-long ensemble of big band jazz standards, including classics by Cole Porter and Edith Piaf, and finally a New York, New York interpretation dedicated to Lee, which inspired Dear stand, Tiffany haddish twerk, and King Regina shout, We love you, Gaga! Mbedu help Photograph by Greg Williams / courtesy Academy Museum Foundation. Bob Iger and Willow Bay Photograph by Greg Williams / courtesy Academy Museum Foundation.

