Aamir Khan leaves Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Christmas slot, Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Valentine’s Day 2022





Sep 26, 2021 As Maharashtra prepares to reopen theaters next month, Laal Singh Chaddha and ’83 have announced new release dates. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been pushed back for release in February 2022 while Ranveer Singh’s ’83 will be released at Christmas this year. Aamir Khan Productions has announced that his next Hindi film Laal Singh Chaddha will not be released on Christmas. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production house said the film will now be released on Valentine’s Day 2022. “We welcome the administration’s decision to allow cinemas to reopen from October 22. Due to delays caused by the pandemic, we will not be able to release our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now publish Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day 2022, ”the statement read.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The original film starred Tom Hanks in the lead. With Aamir pushing Laal Singh Chaddha through February 2022, Christmas weekend will now be picked up by Ranveer Singh’s cricket film ’83. The actor took to Instagram and shared a new photo from the film and confirmed the Christmas release. “It’s time ……… .. 83 AT THE CINEMA THIS NOL. Output in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. # ThisIs83, ”he captioned the photo. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and others. ’83 was slated for release in April 2020. However, due to the first Covid-19-induced lockdown, the film has been delayed. Earlier this year, Ranveer announced the film would be released on June 4, 2021. However, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic forced a second lockdown, also closing theaters. Ranveer will also appear in Sooryavanshi, which is slated for release in November 2021. The film is directed by Akshay Kumar and will also star Ajay Devgn, reprising his role as Singham. Directed by Rohit Shetty and supported by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar, the team has announced that the crime drama will be released on Diwali. BOLLYWOOD: Aamir Khan leaves Christmas slot for Ranveer Singh’s ’83, Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Valentine’s Day 2022 =================================================== =================

