PHOTOS: Early entry hotel guests to debut Disney Studios in Hollywood, how to stage Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance





As part of “The Most Magical Celebration in the World”, the guests of participating hotels can enter all four of Walt Disney World’s theme parks 30 minutes earlier each day. We were at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the first day of entry early this morning to see what embarking on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance would look like. Cast Members at the park entrance lead hotel guests inside the park. To verify that you have a hotel reservation, your MagicBand or card will be scanned before you reach the entrance. We arrived around 8:20 am. Non-hotel guests were held at the turnstiles on the right. We entered the park right away without waiting. The following attractions are available during early entry: Alien swirling saucers

Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler Race

Rock n Roller Coaster with Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours The adventures continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The madness of toy stories! Cast Members steered guests right for most attractions and left for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Of course, most of the guests headed to the left. A crowd formed on the way to Batuu. We were held here until 8:30 am. Star Tours was also open. At 8:39 am, it looked like we were officially live for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance because we had stopped moving. The Cast Members then channeled the guests into an appropriate line. The line went right into a backstage section. We then entered Grand Avenue and headed towards Batuu. The line continued to meander through Galaxy's Edge. Cast members were also on hand to direct guests to Savi's workshop for the handcrafted lightsabers. We reached the emergency entrance at 8:59 am, where a 60 minute wait was posted. While in line, we continued to check out the My Disney Experience app, which eventually listed Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as having a 165 minute wait. Other attractions ranged from 5 to 50 minutes. We reached the first pre-show hall at 9:30 am, just over an hour after entering Disney's Hollywood Studios. We left Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at 9:48 a.m. In total, we spent about an hour waiting once the rope fell, which isn't bad, but Rise of the Resistance posted a 50 minute wait in the evening with reports that guests had expected less than that. Maybe better to wait than to fight this crowd in the morning. Check out our article on Early Entry to Magic Kingdom. Are you eager to experience early entry to a theme park? Let us know in the comments. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

