Entertainment
Johnny Depp is BACK! Actor fights Hollywood boycott with new company
Johnny Depp has been in the hot seat lately, with his Hollywood career in turmoil. Now it looks like Depp is looking to change his fortune by taking matters into his own hands.
In case you didn’t know, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have been involved in a lawsuit for some time after Heard claimed Depp abused her. Depp has claimed his claims are false and false, and now the pair are in a $ 150 million battle that will end next spring. Although Depp has not been convicted of any crime, he has seen the repercussions of Heard’s public allegations.
The actor lost a defamation battle against British tabloid The Sun, which sided with Heard; he then also lost his appeal battle against the company. Since then, Depp has said Hollywood “boycotted” him. He lost his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies after Disney fired the actor from the franchise, as well as his role in the Fantastic beasts franchise with Warner Bros.
It has since been said that Depp is looking for work at smaller studios and that his friend Tim Burton will be launching him on a project, but we have yet to hear of any success for the actor. Most recently, Depp spoke out about canceling cultivation, making a public statement that no one is immune and that anyone can say anything, even bogus, that can bring you down. The actor has noted that the crop cancellation is out of hand, and it seems he’s finding a way to ensure he can keep acting, even as many seek to “undo” it.
It is reported that Depp has started a UK based production company. Variety declared:
American actor, producer and director Johnny Depp has announced the launch of a new development fund for film and television projects, led by his own London newcomer IN.2 Films and Adolfo Blancos A Contracorriente Films in Spain.
IN.2 is the new production house of UK-based Depps, a sister company of its Los Angeles-based Infinitum Nihil, which courts original, stage and literary scripts for film, theater and television productions focused on European sensibility combined with American accessibility, Depp and his partners explained at a press conference in San Sebastian, which began with a crash and a booming mic.
Depp will be joined by producers Stephen Deuters (Minamata) and Stephen Malit (Hector). Discussing the new company, Depp explained it as follows:
From student to maestro, from budding artists to the most well-known, to well-established masters across all forms of modern media, IN.2 will build a space where artists can be artists, where they will be free to create these unexpected moments, those happy accidents which contain the propensity to constitute great art and thus give life to their unique vision.
It looks like his company will be looking to take some risks as the actor has stated that you can’t always play it safe and audiences are bored. Depp also said he would be “more than happy” to play a character in a movie the company was producing if he felt connected to the role. The company is expected to release a few projects over the next two years. Depp shouldn’t appear in any of them, but as we can see, the actor is clearly willing and eager to participate in his company in more ways than just a producer.
While there may be fans who have turned away from Depp amid the surrounding allegations, Depp still has a massive army of loyal fans who will be watching him in any project he gets involved in afterwards.
What do you think of Jonny Depp who is launching his own production company?
