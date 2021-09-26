The unsolved death of rising Hollywood starlet Thelma Todd

Thelma todd, who was one of Hollywood’s brightest and most iconic stars, was shockingly found dead in 1935. Although her death was considered suicide, many believed she was in fact murdered .

For years, the surprising death of the movie star has established itself as a story to be told from generation to generation.

Known as the Ice Cream Blonde, Todd was famous for her comedic roles alongside the Marx Brothers in “Horse Feathers” and “Monkey Business”, as well as several other successful comedy films.

Her tragic death sparked much controversy and was an ominous sign of the fervor that subsequently surrounded the deaths of Hollywood such as Marilyn Monroe.

Sadly, no amount of fame or money could unravel the mystery behind his very strange death. Officially, his disappearance was considered accidental from carbon monoxide poisoning, but the murder plots were never completely stopped. There were many suspects, but his death is still unclear.

She entered the entertainment industry by luck

Born in Massachusetts in 1906, Todd was known for her brilliance and determination. After graduating from high school in 1923, she enrolled in Lowell Normal College, a teacher training school.

However, at the insistence of her mother, she took part in beauty contests and theater competitions. Todd succeeded on the pageant circuit and even won the title of Miss Massachusetts.

It was around this time that she was discovered by some of Hollywood’s best scouts. They recommended that he attend Paramount School for Junior Stars, which was run by Paramount Movie Studio.

With the idea of ​​being a schoolteacher totally pushed into the backseat, Todd officially began her acting career. She started out with silent films and eventually moved on to talking movies. She was well known for her comedic chops and her beauty in the industry.

By the end of Todd’s life, she appeared in over 100 feature films and shorts. It proved that his death was an irreparable loss for the growing film industry. In addition, she ventured into other types of businesses. Two of them were his Malibu restaurant and his Sidewalk Cafe. The cafe was known to attract celebrities and tourists. This glitzy and glamorous place would later play a key role in Todd’s death hoax puzzle.

The death of Thelma Todd

December 16, 1935, Todd was found dead in her car inside the garage that belonged to Todds’ associate and occasional lover, Roland West. She was found by her longtime maid, Whitehouse Mae, who noticed blood around her boss’s nose.

She was slumped in the front seat of her car, Whitehead later told detectives. Just bent over, head to the left.

According to official statements, the cause of death referred to carbon monoxide poisoning. However, the circumstances surrounding the actor’s disappearance forced those in charge to delve deeper into the lives of Todds’ family, friends and associates.

Investigators had many reasons to raise suspicion about the cause of his death, according to a Los Angeles Times article.

“The officers turned to the probable cause of death by vicious means. In the past three months, two men had been arrested in New York in connection with extortion notes and phone calls received by Miss Todd, demanding $ 10,000 on pain of death. But there was no sign of violence at the scene of his death, ”the article read.

More questions arose

A particularly questionable presence in Todd’s space was his business partner who also acted as a lover. His name was West. West’s career as a director had cooled considerably after his first Hollywood success.

While Todds Cafe was a celebrity hit, the restaurant, on the other hand, was not a lucrative behind-the-scenes business.

The details surrounding Todd and West’s relationship were quite complicated, as they lived in the same duplex above the restaurant. It further blurred the waters of the depth of their relationship.

To add to the existing complications, Wests’ wife, Jewel Carmen, also lived above the cafe. She was also a co-owner of the restaurant, along with her ex and Todd. While Carmen didn’t object to West being close to Todd, she allegedly threatened Todd when the restaurant started losing money.

His death still remains a mystery

Another key piece of evidence would help suggest that Todd’s death from carbon monoxide poisoning was not suicide.

According to the Chicago Tribune, while a grand jury ruled that Todd had committed suicide, he was unable to explain his broken nose, the bruises around his throat and both of his ribs cracked. Apparently the grand jury believed Todd had fought to the death as well.

Like any mystery, Todd’s death revolved around a cast of exaggerated personalities that only Hollywood could produce.

While everyone who was personally close to the star has long since passed away, it is undeniable that the details surrounding Todd’s death remain a breathtaking story to this day.

The world may never know what happened to Todd, but the perpetual interest in his case ensures that the search for answers continues forever.