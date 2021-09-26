Every Hill House & Bly Manor actor in midnight mass

Mike Flanagan’s highly anticipated new Netflix series, Midnight Mass, finally fell, just in time for the scary season. The show itself makes a compelling case for Mike Flanagan’s mastery of elegant horror and also highlights his penchant for working with familiar actors. Although it is not part of his great successHaunted series, which adapted long-standing horror classics in new ways,Midnight Mass nevertheless has some familiar The Haunting of Hill House andThe haunting of Manor of Bly faces.
Flanagan used a number of hisHill Houseactors in entirely new roles inManor of Bly, and many of those faces are returning once again to play haunting new characters. In fact, Flanagan often uses a particular group of actors in his many films. Here is who was resurrected from one or the otherHaunted series to take a new character inMidnight Mass.
Kate Siegel as Erin Greene in Midnight Mass
Kate Siegel is not only a recurring Mike Flanagan actor, she is also his wife. InMidnight Mass, she plays Professor Erin Greene. In theHaunted series, she first made a strong impression onHill House as a fan favorite character, Theodora “Theo” Crain, the middle child of the Crain family who possesses heightened sensitivity, able to sense emotions, stories and energies just through touch. Then inManor of Bly, she appeared in a narrative flashback episode as Viola Lloyd, the tragic sister who would be cursed to become the Vengeful Lady of the Lake.
Samantha Sloyan Returns To Play Bev Keane In Midnight Mass
Samantha Sloyan plays an insidiously convincing Bev Keane inMidnight Mass. InThe Haunting of Hill House, she plays Leigh, the wife of the eldest child Crain and today’s novelist, Steven. She previously worked with Mike Flanagan, playing Sarah in his 2016 film SilenceKeep an eye out for her, too in Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix Project: The Horror Series. The midnight club, based on the novels for young adults by Christopher Pike.
Rahul Kohli is Sheriff Hassan at midnight mass
Rahul Kohli, who plays Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass, quickly became a public favorite inThe Haunting of Bly’s Mansion like the amiable and loving chef Owen who spent much of his days caring for his ailing mother. Set up as the romantic interest of the mansion housekeeper Bly Hannah Gross, they had a tragically doomed love affair that shattered a few hearts.
Annabeth Gish is Dr Sarah Gunning in Midnight Mass
Seen inMidnight Mass like Dr Sarah Gunning, the local doctor who cares for her mother with dementia, Annabeth Gish is anotherHill House alum found on the island. She played Mrs. Dudley, guardian of the enormous haunted Hill House, whose ghost of her own daughter finds herself trapped in the house.
Robert Longstreet has a recurring role in Midnight Mass as Joe Collie
Back home, it’s also the other half of the sameHill Housecouple: Robert Longstreet, who played Mr. Dudley, the warden and handyman of Hill House. Here he plays Joe Collie, drunk thetown inMidnight MassAnother perennial favorite of Mike Flanagan, Longstreet is also expected to be inThe midnight club.
Henry Thomas Stars as Ed Flynn in Midnight Mass
Henry Thomas has been an icon of the genre since playing Elliott Taylor in Spielberg’sAND the alien, but has since developed a long-lasting working relationship with Mike Flanagan. In Midnight Mass, he plays Ed Flynn, a main character, Riley’s estranged father, but Netflix viewers first knew him as the patriarch of the Crain family, Hugh Crain, inThe Haunting of Hill House who bought the titular mansion and accidentally doomed his family to a cycle of haunting. Nowadays, he had a strained relationship with his adult children.The Haunting of Bly’s Mansion, he returned as Henry Wingrave, the separated uncle of twins Flora and Miles.
While Thomas certainly has a lock on playing distant father figures on Flanagan Netflix shows, he’s worked with Flanagan a lot outside of the small screen. Most recently he made an appearance in Doctor Sleepplaying the iconic Jack Torrance of Jack Nicholson fromThe brilliant.
Alex Essoe portrays Mildred Gunning in Midnight Mass
Alex Essoe, who plays Mildred Gunning, initially elderly, inMidnight Mass, is another regular player in Mike Flanagan’s rotation – and horror in general. InThe Haunting of Bly’s Mansion, she played Charlotte Wingrave, mother of Miles and Flora. Like Henry Thomas, she too took on an iconic role in Flanagan’s film.Doctor Sleep: that of Wendy Torrance, originally made famous by the incomparable Shelley Duvall.
All Midnight Mass episodes are now streaming on Netflix.
