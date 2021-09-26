Must read! Take a look at these amazing Bollywood girl gangs





MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities don’t always bicker and fight. In truth, there are a number of celebrities who are lifelong friends. Additionally, contrary to popular belief, many female friendships in B-Town have stood the test of time. These gangs of women not only meet frequently and get together, but they also go on vacation together. Then take a look at these famous Bollywood girl gangs. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Kareena and Karishma, Malaika and Amrita are often seen throwing parties like no one is watching and even celebrating festivals together. During the lockdown, the incredible foursome communicated with each other via video calls. Kareena and Amrita not only live luxurious lifestyles together, but they also train regularly with Malaika. Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, and actress Neelam Kothari are all close friends of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. From lunch dates to luxury vacations, these divas are always dressed to impress! Their closeness is so strong that their children have befriended them. Also Read: Book Depicts Kareena Kapoor’s 20 Years in Bollywood Sonali Bendre, Susanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi Susanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi and Sonali Bendre have always been best friends. Susanne and Gayatri were Sonali’s rock in her battle with cancer in New York City. They visited her frequently and entertained her with phone calls, texts and video chats. Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl, who was a close friend of Susanne, helped them form a bond. Gayatri, Susanne’s next door neighbor, quickly joins the group. To read also: EXCLUSIVE! Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to honor the Kapil Sharma Show Genelia DSouza and Kanchi Kaul By extension, actresses Genelia D’Souza and Kanchi Kaul are best friends because their better halves Shabbir Ahluwalia and Riteish Deshmukh are inseparable. Genelia and Kanchi have unforgettable moments together, from shooting wacky videos to relaxing like queens. CREDIT: Times Of India

