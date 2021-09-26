I don’t depend on anyone, veteran actor Raghavan rules out financial crisis

MHollywood actor Raghavan has dismissed rumors that he is going through a financial crisis. Recently, a producer took to his social media page and wrote that actors, including Raghavan, were struggling not to play any roles in the films. He also called on all to consider the actors.

In response to this social media post, Raghavan told mathrubhumi.com that he was not relying on anyone to make ends meet.

He added that the social media post is baseless.

“I am really disappointed with the fake news. I am a self-taught person. So I don’t depend on anyone. I have faced many challenges in my life. But I managed to overcome it. I worked even in my old age. In fact, I don’t even depend on my children, ”Raghavan said.

The veteran actor also spoke about his upcoming Telugu film.

“I’ll be sharing screen space with ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas in a Telugu movie. I had the role of Prabhas’ grandfather. Recently, I played in Vinayan’s “Pathonpatham Noottandu”. I am happy to have had the chance to star in a number of upcoming Malayalam films. I will play the lead role in an upcoming film produced by Gokulam Gopalan, ”he added.

“I don’t have any financial problems now. I wanted to act in movies as much as possible, ”said Raghavan.