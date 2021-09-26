Happy Girls’ Day 2021: From Neetu Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood stars are pouring love on their daughters with cute messages! (See the pictures)

On this Girls’ Day, Bollywood celebrities, including Neetu Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Soni Razdan and many others, expressed their wishes of love for their daughters on social media. Taking his Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor wished his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni by sharing a stylish photo of them at a party. Girls’ Day 2021 Wishes and HD images for free download online: WhatsApp stickers, greetings, messages and quotes to celebrate International Day of the Girl.

“Happy Girls’ Day, the most precious gift for a mother,” wrote Neetu Kapoor. To that, Riddhima replied, “I love you so much. “International Girls Day 2021 Free Download HD Images & Wallpapers Online: Wish Happy Girls Day With GIF Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes.

Actor Suniel Shetty posted a funny photo with his daughter and actor Athiya Shetty. Athiya dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Actress Soni Razdan shared a montage of photos with her daughters, actress Alia Bhatt and writer Shaheen Bhatt. Alia replied “Aww” in the comments section with lots of heart emoticons.Girls’ Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra & More Celebrities Wish Their Daughters Special Messages!

Tahira Kashyap shared a photo of her son Virajveer kissing her baby bump while pregnant with her daughter Varushka.

Actor Soha Ali Khan posted a three-generation post for Girls’ Day – a photo of herself with her mother and actor Sharmila Tagore and her own baby girl Inaaya.

Several other celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aparshakti Khurana and many more have wished their daughters through beautiful social media posts.

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the syndicated news feed, the staff at Sports Grind Entertainment may not have edited or edited the body of the content)