Haunted house actor accidentally stabbed 11-year-old boy’s foot while trying to scare him

A haunted house actor says his business was an accident when he stabbed an 11-year-old boy at a trade show in Ohio. The child was about to start walking on the 7th floor of Hell, a popular horror attraction in Berea. -Rodney Geffert, president of Nightscream Entertainment, which owns a seven story hell, told CNN when a worker with a real Bowie knife hit him on September 18, scaring him. paddy field. Having a knife, his intention was to scare him, but my son responded by saying, “This is a fake. I’m not scared. ”WEWS reports that the actor dragged a knife and started stabbing the ground when he hit the boy’s crocodile sandals and cut off his big toes. A third of an inch long until his mother arrived. The boy refused medical treatment from the age and older people who needed the group. According to Geffert, he and his mother set foot in the horror house until ‘until the attraction was over. “Of course I didn’t want to do a scene. I wanted to do it the right way,” Bednarski replied. Why she went through the horror house. 7FloorsofHell applies “strict rules and protocols” that don’t allow creepy actors to carry real guns. Only rubber and foam props, Geffert said. The actor was let go, he added. “He is went to his car and did this of his own free will. We do not tolerate it and do not tolerate it. Lieutenant Tom Walker from Berea Police Station said a 22-year-old actor told WEWS he was charged with negligent assault. “I can’t explain why he brought a real knife,” Walker said. “He should have used fake props or rubber knives. Obviously, a bad decision on his part to bring a real knife to the fun fair. And he was lazy because of this decision. In the case, Geffert said he wanted the client to understand that the 7 Floors of Hell is a safe attraction and that the actors’ actions do not reflect their activity. I am. It’s finish. “” We have been in business for 21 years. We are a very safe event and the actor made a fool of himself. He apologized a lot, stayed with the boy the entire time and took off his shoes. It was an accident. ”

