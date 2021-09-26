Entertainment
Haunted house actor accidentally stabbed 11-year-old boy’s foot while trying to scare him
A haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy with his foot at a trade show in Ohio when a business crashed.
On September 18, when a worker with a real Bowie knife scared him and kicked his foot, the child was about to start walking through hell on the seventh floor, a popular horror attraction in Berea. Entertainment, which owns the 7th Floor of Rodney Geffert Hell, president of Nightscream, told CNN.
“He approached my son and had a knife. His intention was to scare him, but my son replied by saying, “This is a fake. I am not afraid. “I did. Tells the mother of the child, CNN affiliate Karen Bednarski TELEVISION
When he touched the boy’s crocodile sandals and cut off his big toe, the actor dragged the knife and started sticking it into the ground. WEWS report.
The worker immediately took the child to the emergency room, where he disinfected the cut. Jeffert said the cut was about a third of the length until his mother arrived.
The boy needed a bandage and refused any further treatment. According to Geffert, he and his mother set foot in the House of Horror until the attraction was over.
“Of course, I didn’t want to do a scene. I wanted to do it the right way, ”replied Bednarski, explaining why he had come through the House of Horror.
7 Floors of Hell enforces “strict rules and protocols” that do not allow creepy actors to carry real guns. Only rubber and foam accessories, Geffert said. The actor was let go, he added.
“He did something he shouldn’t be doing,” Geffert said. “He went to his car and did this of his own free will. We do not and do not tolerate it.
Lt. Tom Walker of the Berea Police Station said WEWS The 22-year-old actor has been charged with negligent assault.
“I can’t explain why he brought a real knife,” Walker said. “He should have used fake props or rubber knives. Obviously, a bad decision on his part to bring a real knife to the fairground, and he was negligent in the result. Criminal charges for assault. “
Despite the incident, Geffert says he wants customers to understand that the 7 Floors of Hell is a safe attraction and that the actors’ actions do not reflect their activity.
“We upgraded their tickets and said they went through all the houses and had a great time when they were done,” Geffert said. “We have been in business for 21 years. We are a very safe event and the actor made a fool of himself. He apologized a lot, stayed with the boy the entire time and took off his shoes. It was an accident. “
