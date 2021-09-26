Report: Bollywood announces 14 release dates in one day From Sooryavanshi to 83, Jersey and Laal Singh Chaddha





On Saturday, the government of Maharashtra announced that movie theaters will open in the state from October 22. The decision was made after several rounds of meetings with director Rohit Shetty, who asked the CM to reopen the cinemas to put the cinema in place. movement. Right after the reopening announcement, Rohit announced his ambitious crime scene film, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, for a Diwali release. Since then, ads have been raining in Bollywood. On Sunday morning, Aditya Chopra unveiled the release schedule for YRF Films Bunty Aur Babli 2 (November 19), Prithviraj (January 21), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (February 25) and Shamshera (March 18). The producer has completed its list of ready films before the end of this fiscal year and is preparing phase 2 of its releases during the next fiscal year. The announcement of four Yash Raj Films was followed by four projects Sajid Nadiadwala Tadap (December 3), 83 (December 24), Bachchan Pandey (March 4) and Heropanti 2 (May 6). He has two other films, the comedy Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the still untitled love story with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two producers Aditya Chopra and Sajid Nadiadwala – are the only ones in Bollywood who haven’t had a single OTT release during the pandemic, despite multiple offers from the digital giants. It is commendable of them for keeping their belief in the theatrical community alive for more than 18 months. Himesh Mankad Aamir Khan, whose Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to open at Christmas 2021, will now be released on February 14, the weekend of Valentine’s Day. It would be Khans’ first outing in a non-festive period after the 2012 crime drama Talaash. Shahid Kapoor is making a comeback to the big screen after Kabir Singh’s huge success with Jersey over New Years’ weekend on December 31. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for their horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Anees Bazmee on March 25. Bollywood aside, Akshay Kumar runs a side industry himself. After Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey, the Khiladi has announced that his adventure, Ram Setu, is due out on the auspicious occasion of Diwali next year. Ajay Devgn has blocked the Eid 2022 slot for his director, MayDay, who features him alongside Amitabh Bachchan and lead Rakul Preet Singh. KGF 2 is delivering on its pledge to hit the big screen on April 14. Aside from the aforementioned Bollywood biggies, this year could also see the release of gangster drama Salman Khan and Aayush Sharmas, Antim: The Final Truth, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Comedy Kapoors, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and action artist Milap Zaveris, Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham in the lead. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also playing with the idea of ​​releasing the period drama, Alia Bhatt directed Gangubai Kathiawadi this year. More Bollywood release announcements are just around the corner. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla! Also Read | Superheroes Face Off Bollywood Films: Sooryavanshi, BB 2, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 Face Off Box Office

