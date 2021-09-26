Bollywood stars are bursting with love on this Girls’ Day









Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): On this Girls’ Day, Bollywood celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Soni Razdan and many more expressed their love wishes for their daughters on social media.

Taking his Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor wished his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni by sharing a stylish photo of them at a party.

“Happy Girls’ Day, the most precious gift for a mother @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial”, she wrote in the caption.

To this, Riddhima replied, “I love you so much.



Actor Suniel Shetty posted a funny photo with his daughter and actor Athiya Shetty.

He wrote the caption: “Birth girl … best friend ever !!! @athiyashetty #happydaughtersday #fatherdaughter #life #loveofmylife #daughter #bestgiftever #joy #one #oneandonly.”

Athiya dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.



Actress Soni Razdan shared a montage of photos with her daughters, actress Alia Bhatt and writer Shaheen Bhatt.

“God only knows what and where I would be without you two @shaheenb @aliaabhatt Happy Girls’ Day my dear ones #daughtersday #mothersanddaughters #betisarethebest,” she captioned the Instagram Reel. Alia replied “Aww”, in the comments section with lots of heart emoticons.



Tahira Kashyap shared a photo of her son Virajveer kissing her baby bump while pregnant with her daughter Varushka.

Along with this lovely pic, the lead director wrote the post: “That’s when it all started … our love story #happydaughtersday #daughter #daughterslove.”

Varushka’s dad and actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji in the comments.



Actor Soha Ali Khan posted a three-generation post for Girls’ Day – a photo of herself with her mother and actor Sharmila Tagore and her own baby girl Inaaya.

“A girl may get too big for your knees (although this pic may not be the same) but she will never get past your heart – Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday,” Soha wrote in the charming caption.

Her sister Saba Pataudi added in the comments section: “A girl, always a girl full of love … to my little sister … my first daughter and hers my jaan inni.”



Several other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aparshakti Khurana and many more, wished their daughters through beautiful social media posts. (ANI)

