Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose film No Lands Man is set to compete at the prestigious Busan Film Festival, says the timing is right for the cast: The Tribune India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the gifted actor, no longer needs to be introduced. However, each new project of his person calls for deliberation and development. While he is ready with his new film No Land’s Man which overturns the expression No Man’s Land, he talks about the Bangladeshi American project, the epitome of a man’s identity and his quest for self-discovery.
With the film nominated for the Kim Ji-seok Award at the prestigious Busan Film Festival, Nawaz explains how acclaimed Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki brings out the best in actors. He adds: “Mostofa is a very interesting human being and part of what he means is reflected in his personality as well as his work. Also, when an actor plays a certain role, he has his own insecurities. Only a director like Mostofa makes sure that an actor who is in his vulnerable space at the time feels comfortable and safe.
An actor of Nawaz’s caliber one might assume is still safe. But Nawazuddin takes a different point of view: “If I were to always be in a comfort zone, every part of mine, whether Manto or Thackeray, would be a clone of the other.” Since No Land’s Man happens to be his first feature film in English, the actor, who is otherwise more at ease with Hindi, says the language is no harm. “It only takes a day or two to find her sister.”
In fact, the title of the film could be No Land’s Man, today certainly every land belongs to an actor. Nawaz, who once appeared in the international series McMafia and was nominated for an International Emmy for Serious Men the other day, is not aiming for international success per se. Or for that matter the attributes of celebrity. In NSD he learned the most important lesson, “Prasiddhi aur siddhi mein fark hota hai. You can become popular overnight by walking the road naked, while mastering your craft takes dedication and effort. No wonder he is not misled by the celebrity. He also doesn’t care about repeating himself. Today, the web may be the medium of choice for actors, but Nawaz, whose hit series Sacred Games once again established him as the quintessential actor, has said no to nearly 60 projects in the world. same ilk. Because he cares about creating trends and not following the same ones.
Clear vision
A regular at film festivals where more than one of his films has gone, he hails festival films as those that involve great vision and great application of the mind. No Land’s Man, he also insists, is a very engaging, fast-paced film that would capture the imagination and attention of audiences. Still, he doesn’t think audiences today are more ready for content-driven films. “The audience has always been there. Only movies with a difference never had the much needed platform. I bet you give any movie starring any Tom, Dick or Harry 5,000 screens and it will do business worth Rs 20 crore in one day. If you think he’s preying on superstars, the actor jokes, “I’m just pointing out the mistakes of the system.”
Interestingly, while the biggest lesson he learned from the lockdown was “to be in the moment and not aspire to the things of the world,” he even has an account ready for the entertainment industry. “Until the entertainment world realizes that it can’t keep pedaling the same heroic heroine formula over and over again, it will receive a lot more shakes.” On the turbulence of his personal life (he was on the verge of divorce), well, the actor would not ask himself any questions on the domestic level. Professionally, he is ready to answer any questions, just as the actor in him is ready to take on any role, no matter what the challenge. No Land’s Man … but every land belongs to Nawaz because he remains the actor of every man and every director.
