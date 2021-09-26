Akshay Kumars Sooryanshi at Ranveer Singhs 83, Bollywood calendar 2021-2022





The Hindi film industry is gearing up to win the hearts of the public with big movie releases. While producers have focused on the digital platform as the novel coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary to close theaters, they are ready to bring moviegoers back to theaters. Release dates for many highly anticipated films such as Akshay Kumars Sooryanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu, Shahid Kapoors Jersey, Ranveer Singhs 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, among others, have been announced. Here is a list of all the upcoming Bollywood releases in the 2021-2022 schedule: Shiddat Actors: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina Release Date: October 1, 2021 on Disney + Hotstar Bhavai Actors: Pratik Gandhi and Aindrita Ray Release date: October 1, 2021 in theaters Rashmi rocket Actors: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee Release date: October 15, 2021 on Zee5 Sooryavanshi Cast: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles Release date: Diwali 2021 in theaters Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actors: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Release date: November 19, 2021 at the theaters Tadap Actors: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria Release date: December 3, 2021 at the theaters 83 Actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani Release date: Christmas 2021 in theaters Jersey Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Release date: December 31, 2021 at the cinema Prithviraj Actors: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood Release date: January 21, 2022 at the theaters Laal Singh Chaddha Actors: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav VJ Release date: Valentine’s Day 2022 at the cinema Jayeshbhai jordaar Actors: Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey Release date: February 25, 2022 at the cinema Bachchan Panday Actors: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez Release date: March 4, 2022 at the theaters shamshera Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Release date: March 18, 2022 at the cinema Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actors: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani Release date: March 25, 2022 at the cinema Help Actors: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan Release date: April 29, 2021 at the cinema Heropant 2 Actors: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Release date: May 6, 2022 at the theaters Ram setu Actors: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha Release date: Diwali 2022 in theaters READ ALSO | Ranveer Singhs 83 and Shahid Kapoors Jersey to bring cricket to theaters in December READ ALSO | Akshays Ram Setu, Kartiks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ajays MayDay to be released in 2022

