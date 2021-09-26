Olivia Rodrigo wore a breathtaking dress at the opening of the Hollywood Museum





Olivia was far from her usual appearance (Photo: Getty / Reuters / Rex) Olivia Rodrigo wowed the Academy Film Museum’s opening gala Saturday, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s brightest in a daring gown with a plunging neckline. The 18-year-old singer looked sophisticated and ultra glamorous in the black Saint Laurent maxi dress, which featured a structured cutout neckline that fell to her breastbone in the middle, roughly covering her modesty. The Good 4 U singer looked a lot different from her usual bright colors and playful look, but let her dress, which also featured a thigh-high slit, do all the talk. The elegant dress also featured the practical addition of pockets, which not every dress wearer would necessarily expect. The star wore simple black strappy heels and no jewelry, with her hair tied back in a bun except for a few loose strands left to frame her face. Olivia’s designer dress, which starts (or stops) the conversation, retails for $ 4,590 (3,354), and the haute couture look put her at ease at an event where guests included Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga and Cher and saw the honors for Hollywood legend Sophia Loren, as well as Tom Hanks, Annette Benning and former Disney CEO Bob Iger, all of whom were recognized for their fundraising efforts. for the museum. Olivia looked chic in her Saint Laurent dress (Photo: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic,)

The dress also had the bargain of pockets! (Photo: John Salangsang / Rex / Shutterstock)

The former Disney star rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s elite when the film museum opened (Photo: Reuters) The $ 484 million ($ 353 million) museum was originally scheduled to open in 2017, after decades of false starts in fundraising and construction before the recent pandemic delay. Home to Oscar exhibits, Black Panther costumes and a pair of Dorothys ruby ​​slippers from the 1939s The Wizard of Oz, the museum opens to the public on September 30. The pearl of driving licenses Olivia had throughout the year, releasing her debut album Sour in June, which earned her her UK number one debut album, as well as two number one songs and two other top five tracks. Olivia in one of her most usual looks, receiving VMA’s Song of the Year award from Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images) Following: American showbiz news

She was previously best known for her role as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as well as for her previous appearances on the Disney Channel. In addition to her meme-worthy trip to the White House in July to help with the U.S. government’s vaccination campaign against Covid, the star also performed at the MTV VMAs in August, walking the red carpet in a pink and orange fishtail dress with matching earrings. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden test positive for Covid after debuting

MORE: Stranger Things Season 4: Trailer, Release Date & What To Expect



