Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and Heropanti 2; here are the Bollywood movies that have announced new release dates | Bollywood

No less than 14 films shared updated release dates after Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey said theaters could reopen from October.

The valve was opened by Sooryavanshi. On Saturday night, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced that Sooryavanshi will take over Diwali weekend this year. The film will be followed by Bunty Aur Babli 2. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Yash Raj Films is slated for release on November 19.

On Sunday, Aamir Khan confirmed that Laal Singh Chaddha is no longer tracking a Christmas 2021 release. Instead, the film will be released on Valetine Day 2022.

Ranveer Singh will take over from Christmas with his sports drama 83. December would be filled with cricket fever as Shahid Kapoor has confirmed that his Jersey cricket film will be released on December 31, 2021. Suniel Shettys’ first film, Ahan Shetty, Tadap is scheduled for release on December 3.

The first quarter of 2022 features stellar lineup. Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj has locked down a January 21 release date. So far, this is the only January release of the year. The month of February will feature Ranveer’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is slated for February 25.

Akshay will return in March with Bachchan Pandey. The film is scheduled for release on March 4. Ranbir Kapoor will also return after three years with Shershaah in March. The film will hit theaters on March 18. Kartik Aaryan will also resume the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the end of the year. The film will be released on March 25.

Summer has KGF 2, scheduled for April 14; Mayday by Ajay Devgn on April 29; and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, released May 6. Several big budget films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Pathan have yet to reveal their release dates.