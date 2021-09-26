Legendary New York publicist was 84 – The Hollywood Reporter

Bobby zarem, one of showbiz’s last truly legendary publicists, a larger-than-life character who was once as famous (and infamous) as many of his clients, has died aged 84. Zarem succumbed to complications from lung cancer on Sunday morning. in Savannah, Georgia, Bill Augustin, a friend and colleague, tells Hollywood journalist.

Zarem grew up and died in the same humble home in the Deep South, but in the meantime he has become inextricably linked with New York City, where he has lived for over 50 years while rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s A-List and in creating some of the most ingenious public relations campaigns. in history – including, to a controversial degree, “I Love New York”.

He left the Big Apple in 2010 to return to Savannah, where his “cinema obsession”, to use his own formulation of a 2015 film. THR profile, started.

Robert Myron Zarem was born in Savannah on September 30, 1936, the third of three children of Harry Aaron Zarem and Rose Gold Zarem, all boys. (Brothers Danny and Harvey, who both died before Zarem, went on to become a legendary men’s fashion retailer and a pioneering plastic surgeon and reconstructor respectively.) As a child, he devoured movie magazines and stalked the stars who visited Savannah. He first tasted the show business when he was 12 when he visited his father, a shoe company owner, in the Big Apple, where his father had temporarily settled. to receive cancer treatment. Zarem spent 10 days in the city staying at the Waldorf, attending Broadway shows, and chasing autographs. “It was the first time I saw New York as I imagined it,” he recalls. Her father died a year later.

Despite a lifelong battle with ADD that made him “impossible” to read, Zarem followed his brothers to Andover (he graduated 234th out of 236) and Yale (he fell off the list of waiting). A week after graduating he moved to New York and started a series of jobs that included stints with showman Joseph E. Levine and Hollywood’s premier PR agency, Rogers & Cowan, where he worked with The Jackson 5, Anne-Margret, Dustin Hoffman and others.

In 1974, with the encouragement of the restorer Elaine kaufman, a dear friend for decades (to whose establishment he introduced Mia farrow To Woody allen), Zarem launched Zarem Inc. He quickly made his mark with events like a black tie premiere for Tommy for 700 New York City bigwigs in a new subway station on the 57th and 6th, which participants still marvel at today. He made headlines when he assaulted a Paramount marketing manager and stole photos of Saturday night fever; the studio planned to rate him as a dud, and without Zarem’s impertinence, audiences might never have heard of the film and its star. John Travolta.

And, around the same time, Zarem saw a first screening of the documentary Pumping iron, which featured a stranger at the time Arnold schwarzenegger. For free, Zarem got the first national story on the film, which led to him being hired to work there. “Arnold wanted to meet Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis more than anything, ”Zarem later recalled. Zarem did, and the resulting photograph went viral, leading to a 60 minutes segment that solidified Schwarzenegger’s fame.

But the PR campaign Zarem was most proud of was “I Love New York”. He said THR in 2015, “I was walking back to Elaine’s place on a Saturday night in 1975 and realized you could throw a quarterback on Second Avenue and there was no one or car to stop it. The city was in terrible shape. I decided that someone had to do something. And the slogan was there that night. He lobbied contacts from all segments of New York life – and ultimately found $ 16 million in funding. “The ‘I Love New York’ campaign saved New York City,” Zarem insisted. “I saw my creativity come to life. (Advertising executive Mary wells lawrence and the late mayor Ed koch also claimed credit for the idea.)

Zarem was not everyone’s cup of tea. Him and gossip columnist Liz smith argued for decades until his death in 2017. Zarem claimed he discovered Smith was the nigger behind “Robin Adams Sloan,” a syndicated column that regularly poked his clients (and, according to Zarem, the Smith’s own friends), and wrote to her asking her to stop. Instead, she started chasing him. In retaliation, he sent hundreds of notices announcing Smith’s marriage to his partner Iris Amour. Although he denied being responsible for it at the time, he then proudly admitted his role.

Zarem’s bustling New York office has always been a tumultuous – some would say abusive – breeding ground for future players in the industry. Among those who passed by was the director of Untitled Entertainment Jason weinberg, Madonnathe former publicist of Liz Rosenberg and event organizer Peggy Siegal. “He had the keys to the city,” Siegal said THR in 2015. “He taught me how to do events: how to design an event, how to make a guest list, how to report in the press, how to put myself in the shoes of the guests when they come in, on the fluidity of traffic. , about the availability of alcohol and food, the ambient temperature, the lighting, everything. She added, “It was just a crash course in learning the concentric social circles of the cultural elite in New York City.” (She also accused him of throwing phones and typewriters at her (a charge he denied), while he accused her of breaking into his office to steal his list of contacts and using it to start her business (an accusation she denied).

During all these years, advertising dominated Zarem’s life. On his own, supported by people who knew him, he never had a romantic relationship. “When you work until 3 am and get up at 8 am and in the office at 9:30 or 10 am, you don’t have too much time for personal relationships,” he once explained. “If I had been married, I couldn’t have done a damn thing that I did. I was obsessed with what I was doing.